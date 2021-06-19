Senator Sanders Speaks Out Against Dangerous Cold War With China

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is speaking out to oppose the new Cold War with China, which he described as "distressing and dangerous."

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is speaking out to oppose the new Cold War with China, which he described as "distressing and dangerous." Also, Iranian voters head to the polls and the expectation is that a more hard-line candidate will win. How will the elections affect negotiations for the JCPOA nuclear deal?

Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss economics. In a bad sign for the economy, jobless claims have unexpectedly risen to 412,000 applications this week. Also, private equity firms are making a fortune as they buy residential housing and we discuss the "smoke and mirrors" infrastructure plan.

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss this week's domestic stories. Juneteenth becomes a federal holiday marking an official acknowledgment of the importance of the end of chattel slavery. Also, a St. Louis couple who pulled guns on protesters has pleaded guilty and relinquished their firearms.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, to discuss the latest stories. President Biden shocked many international observers as he implied that the United States does not interfere in other nations' elections. French President Macron clearly indicated that he is not on board with President Biden's quixotic quest against China. Also, Vice President Kamala Harris has returned from a disastrous trip to Central America, and the neocons in DC are extremely concerned about Iran's legitimate relationships with several nations in the Global South.

Dr. Clarence Lusane, author, professor, and activist, joins Gary Flowers, radio talk show host and public policy analyst, to discuss this week's important stories. The Supreme Court ruling on the Affordable Care Act is spurring both parties to develop new strategies. GOP leadership may be giving up the decade-long fight to repeal the law and Democrats will be facing pressure from their left flank for a public option. Also, the Supreme Court unanimously sides with Catholic adoption agency that turned away same-sex couples.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com