Biden and Putin Say Talks Went Well; Senate to Vote on AUMF; Russia and China Work on Space Program

Presidents Biden and Putin separately stated that they interpreted the Geneva summit in a positive light as they are set to send their respective ambassadors back to duty.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder for Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace, joins us to discuss the Biden-Putin summit. President Putin hailed the summit as a success and advised that the two nations will be sending their respective ambassadors back to service. Also, in his latest antiwar.com article, Ray Mcgovern argues that the summit accomplished baby steps but was overall blah and uneventful.

Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of The Velvet Coup, joins us to discuss the Senate's possible upcoming vote on the Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF). Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has expressed his support for repealing the 2002 AUMF and says that he expects to be in a position to call for a vote soon. The call to re-examine the AUMF began in February when President Biden opened his foreign policy agenda by illegally bombing Syria.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss President Biden's comments about election interference. In his post-summit press conference, President Biden stated, "How would it be if the United States were viewed by the rest of the world as interfering with the elections directly of other countries, and everybody knew it?" Our guest discusses the plausibility of that statement and reviews the history of US interventions in elections and regime change.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the strategic partnership between Russia and China. Dmitry Rogozin, the CEO of Russia's Roscosmos corporation, advised that Russia has worked with China on its space program. Rogozin stated that "China is implementing its space program with Russia's support." Also, China and Russia have announced that they are working together on a lunar station and they are welcoming international partners.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the reaction of former presidents to the Geneva summit. Hillary Clinton has returned to the media claiming that President Biden is cleaning up President Trump's mess regarding Russia. Meanwhile, President Trump is taking a page from the Democrat's book by criticizing President Biden for not being tough enough on Russia.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon Inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss China. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has directed the military to "bolster deterrence" against China. Also, a recent poll shows that white Americans are more likely to support war with China than people of color.

Jim Kavanaugh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Trevor Timm, the executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, has penned an article on Consortium News in which he discusses the attempt by the Biden administration to criminalize newsgathering in the case against Julian Assange. Also, Boris Johnson has been railing about the free media while he supports the persecution of Assange.

Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss South American politics. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), the chair of the powerful House Rules Committee, has sent a letter to President Biden requesting that he end the deadly sanctions on Venezuela. Also, observers argue that the landmark victory of Pedro Castillo in Peru will usher in a new era ending years of neoliberal rule by con-artists and robber barons.

