Register
09:53 GMT18 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Biden and Putin Say Talks Went Well; Senate to Vote on AUMF; Russia and China Work on Space Program

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202106181083178485-biden-and-putin-say-talks-went-well-senate-to-vote-on-aumf-russia-and-china-work-on-space-program/

    Presidents Biden and Putin separately stated that they interpreted the Geneva summit in a positive light as they are set to send their respective ambassadors back to duty.

    Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder for Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace, joins us to discuss the Biden-Putin summit. President Putin hailed the summit as a success and advised that the two nations will be sending their respective ambassadors back to service. Also, in his latest antiwar.com article, Ray Mcgovern argues that the summit accomplished baby steps but was overall blah and uneventful.

    Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of The Velvet Coup, joins us to discuss the Senate's possible upcoming vote on the Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF). Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has expressed his support for repealing the 2002 AUMF and says that he expects to be in a position to call for a vote soon. The call to re-examine the AUMF began in February when President Biden opened his foreign policy agenda by illegally bombing Syria.

    Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss President Biden's comments about election interference. In his post-summit press conference, President Biden stated, "How would it be if the United States were viewed by the rest of the world as interfering with the elections directly of other countries, and everybody knew it?" Our guest discusses the plausibility of that statement and reviews the history of US interventions in elections and regime change.

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the strategic partnership between Russia and China. Dmitry Rogozin, the CEO of Russia's Roscosmos corporation, advised that Russia has worked with China on its space program. Rogozin stated that "China is implementing its space program with Russia's support." Also, China and Russia have announced that they are working together on a lunar station and they are welcoming international partners.

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the reaction of former presidents to the Geneva summit. Hillary Clinton has returned to the media claiming that President Biden is cleaning up President Trump's mess regarding Russia. Meanwhile, President Trump is taking a page from the Democrat's book by criticizing President Biden for not being tough enough on Russia. 

    Scott Ritter, former UN weapon Inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss China. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has directed the military to "bolster deterrence" against China. Also, a recent poll shows that white Americans are more likely to support war with China than people of color.

    Jim Kavanaugh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Trevor Timm, the executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, has penned an article on Consortium News in which he discusses the attempt by the Biden administration to criminalize newsgathering in the case against Julian Assange. Also, Boris Johnson has been railing about the free media while he supports the persecution of Assange. 

    Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss South American politics. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), the chair of the powerful House Rules Committee, has sent a letter to President Biden requesting that he end the deadly sanctions on Venezuela. Also, observers argue that the landmark victory of Pedro Castillo in Peru will usher in a new era ending years of neoliberal rule by con-artists and robber barons.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Assange, Julian Assange, space, China, Russia, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse