10:33 GMT16 June 2021
    The Critical Hour

    Biden/Putin Agenda Set; Biden Reveals Plans for "Domestic Extremism"; VP Harris Flops in Guatemala

    The Critical Hour
    The Presidents of Russia and the US will meet in Geneva on 16 June to discuss issues including unresolved bilateral issues, strategic stability, and regional conflicts, according to a Kremlin spokesman.

    Jamarl Thomas, host of Faultline radio show, joins us from Europe where he is covering the meeting between Presidents Putin and Biden. Jamarl reviews the newly released meeting agenda and gives us his thoughts on what he is hearing on the ground and what he foresees as an outcome. Also, the Washington Post pushes the narrative that Biden will deliver a list of demands. Is this true or a neocon push for confrontation?

    Alexander Mercouris, editor in chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Biden has said that Ukraine needs to address the issue of corruption before he can consider President Zelensky's request for entrance into NATO. Observers argue that the Hunter Biden story demonstrates that President Biden himself was involved in corrupt dealings shortly after the 2014 US coup.

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Putin-Biden meeting from the perspective of the Russian media and political establishment. Also, Mark reviews the newly released agenda and tells us what Russia will likely ask regarding each issue.

    David Schultz, author and professor of political science and law at Hamline University, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Civil libertarians are concerned as the Biden administration releases their blueprint for combating domestic extremism. Also, the Senate confirms DC Circuit nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace Merrick Garland, and Attorney General Garland says that the DOJ will strengthen policies for obtaining the records of lawmakers.

    Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss US Vice President Kamala Harris in Central and South America. Harris has had a disastrous trip to Central America as she repeated President Trump's narrative by telling the people of Guatemala "don't come." Also, Harris seemed flustered, angry and confused in an NBC interview in which she first said that she had been to the border, and then admitted that she had not. White House insiders have said that they are perplexed by her inability to navigate this issue.

    Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the pushback against regime change operations. Russia is closing the operations of Alexei Navalny due to funding from regime change entities in the west. Also, Nicaragua is closing the NGOs that are funded by the CIA cut out groups and arresting those involved.

    Jim Kavanagh, author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," and writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, joins us to discuss Reality Winner. News reports say that Winner has been transferred to a halfway house and may soon have the option of home detention. The winner was arrested in 2017 and convicted of releasing classified material.

    Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to talk about the US in the Middle East. The US is caught in the Middle East and a new article in Responsible Statecraft argues that empires have great difficulty disentangling themselves from self-destructive military engagements.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Middle East, Middle East, Guatemala, NATO, NATO, Ukraine, summit, EU summit, G7 Summit, Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny, regime change
    News
    All news
    All news
