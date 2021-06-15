Register
    The Critical Hour

    G7 Communique Goes after China; Israel Swears in Naftali Bennett; Zelenskyy Desperate for NATO

    The Critical Hour
    by ,
    Israel swears in Naftali Bennet as prime minister as America struggles with diminishing support for Israel.

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the upcoming summit between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. The US media paints the meeting as a confrontation between enemies. Also, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reeks of desperation as he begs NATO for clarification on membership for his broken nation. 

    K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. A G7 communique regarding China pushes for more confrontation, and argues that the group should unite to oppose China's economic growth. Also, China is refuting a report of a leak at the Taishan nuclear plant.

    Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Naftali Bennet was sworn in as the new prime minister as the long reign of Benjamin Netanyahu came to a screeching halt. Also, most observers argue that the names may change, but the policies will remain the same. Our hosts discuss how Benjamin Netanyahu was able to redefine opposition to Israel as anti-Semitism. 

    Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the growing relationship between Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela. The US is upset over Iran sending navy ships to the Atlantic, and has voiced opposition to the possibility of those ships docking in Cuba or Venezuela. Iran is claiming freedom of navigation rights, and has sent out a video of its navy ships on patrol in the Atlantic Ocean.

    Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence for Sanity, joins us to discuss the US media's reaction to the Biden-Putin meeting. The media seems to be pushing for confrontation as we see numerous articles and editorials pushing for Biden to "get tough" on Putin. Also, a recent article posits that the Russian's have poisoned another person, but the body of the article presents no evidence for the assertion.

    Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Yemen. There is optimism that the brutal Saudi/US military and economic assault on Yemen may be relieved as Omani peace efforts seem to be bearing fruit. Also, we look at the UAE taking over an island off the coast of Yemen and what is behind this surprising move.

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the dynamics around Ilhan Omar's criticism of the US empire. Once again, Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has launched a valid criticism against the US empire. She was immediately met with harsh criticism, as the US media argued that she was equating the US with terrorists and Hamas argued that she was insulting them by comparing them with a brutal empire. 

    Marvin Weinbaum, director for the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. The US is again considering how to maintain control of the Afghan government and battlefield after they remove most military resources from the war-torn nation. Also, some Afghan officials are pushing for Turkey to be responsible for security at the main airport after the US withdrawal. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, Afghanistan, NATO, Ukraine, UAE, Yemen, NBC, Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Naftali Bennett
