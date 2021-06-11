Iran Ships Head to Venezuela; Vaccination Rates Fall in the US; Ukraine's Race Law

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran is sending two navy ships to the Western hemisphere, and the US is arguing that they control the international waters in the vicinity. As US officials argue that they are working for free navigation in the South China Sea, they are doing the opposite in the waters of the Americas.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. Vaccination rates are slowing significantly, which may imperil the Biden administration's benchmarks for complete vaccination of the population. Also, the Biden administration is telling federal agencies that they should not require employees to be vaccinated.

Max Blumenthal, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss his latest Grayzone article about Syria. Max's investigative report shows that the US propaganda machine is rebranding a Jihadi mercenary used for the Syrian dirty war as a legitimate asset. His article centers on a PBS "Frontline" story that recently aired.

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com and host of "The Alexander Mercouris Show" on YouTube, joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. Ukraine has drafted an "indigenous peoples" law that does not recognize ethnic Russians as a group. Observers fear that neo-Nazi ultra-nationalists are behind the legislation, and that it will be used to discriminate against the people of the Eastern breakaway republics.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss US policy in the Middle East. An article in Responsible Statecraft argues that the days of pax Americana in the Middle East are over, America is suffering from imperial overstretch, and the nations in the area are now solving their own problems.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss China. China is arguing that the new US legislation designed to increase competitiveness is a remnant of Cold War thinking. Also, they have passed a new anti-sanctions bill which they say will work to mitigate hegemonic designs by Western powers.

Julie Varughese, solidarity network coordinator for Black Alliance for Peace, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Several articles indicate the US is not planning to fully leave Afghanistan. The US Air Force is considering how they will continue to bomb the nation after the airbases have been evacuated. Also, President Biden has stated that he will not take his eye off of terrorism in Afghanistan.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the moves for detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Saudi Arabia is involved in (not so) secret talks to work out their problems with Iran and Syria. Articles are appearing in US-funded media outlets, which lead some observers to believe that they are doing it with the blessing of the US empire.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com