Mexican Election Results; Polls Say US Voters Oppose Endless War; Political Cartoonists Struggle

A recent poll shows that US voters are more concerned with stopping the US worldwide war campaign than confronting so-called adversaries.

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik news analyst and producer for By Any Means Necessary, joins us to discuss elections in Mexico. Wyatt has traveled to Mexico to cover the elections. He joins us to discuss the street interviews that he has conducted, the violence that has occurred during the campaign season, and the outcome.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russian President Putin's speech. President Putin recently spoke at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, at which time he proposed that the United States is on a downward trajectory similar to that of the Soviet Union. Putin said that an empire creates many problems for itself, "but problems keep piling up. And, at some point, they are no longer able to cope with them. And the United States is now walking the Soviet Union's path, and its gait is confident and steady."

Dan Cohen, filmmaker and writer for the Gray Zone Project, joins us to discuss Israel. Israel is once again receiving global condemnation for its treatment of the Palestinians. The Israeli military has arrested and detained two Palestinian activists and a reporter who are both covering and resisting the forced expulsions in Sheikh Jarrah. This comes just days before the Israeli courts are set to rule on major issues related to the expulsions.

Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist, author of The Velvet Coup, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Julian Assange’s fiancee Stella Moris, Geneva Mayor Frederique Perler, and UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer called for his release and an end to US extradition proceedings against him on Friday. This action is part of an effort designed to make a push for corrective action just before the G7 summit. Also, world-renowned whistleblower Danial Ellsberg has released new classified information, and is daring the US government to take similar action against him at 90 years old.

Kathy Kelly, an American peace activist, one of the founding members of Voices in the Wilderness, and co-coordinator for Voices for Creative Nonviolence, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. A recent New York Times article seems to have been written as a public relations piece for the CIA, as it presents a detailed disposition of the intelligence agency's claims against leaving Afghanistan. Also, the US is again spending huge amounts of money for foreign interventions as the Biden administration has pledged 3.3 billion dollars for the Afghanistan military.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Lebanon. Laith discusses an interesting article regarding the US interests in Lebanon. The Biden administration has quietly decided to give an additional 15 million dollars to Lebanon. Observers suspect that the money is being directed towards a clandestine anti-Hezbollah campaign rather than towards providing stability.

Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the US endless war campaign. A recent poll demonstrated exactly what most security analysts would predict. Most Americans oppose the endless war campaign waged by the US empire, and would rather see the money wasted on these wars used for domestic purposes.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss political cartoonists. He talks about the problems that political cartoonists face in a time when dissident opinions are being suppressed. Cartoonists have been censored and repressed worldwide and making a living in that field is getting nearly impossible for those who choose the path of honesty and professionalism.

