Israel's 'Hawkish Leader'; Biden's Infrastructure Compromise; US Domestic War on Terror

Progressive Democrats are furious over President Biden's early capitulation, as he dramatically reduces his economic request in the face of icy resistance from the GOP while lowering corporate tax rates.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The true issue between China and the US is that one wants to grow its economy and improve a lot of its citizens, and the other wants to militarily and economically dominate the planet. Also, NATO is now arguing that Russia, a nation with a military that is predominantly defensive in nature, is the greatest threat to world peace.

Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss economics. President Biden has backtracked on his campaign promises by agreeing to cut taxes for corporations and dramatically reduce his fiscal request for infrastructure spending. Also, jobless claims are dropping and hiring is increasing. Is this a sign of economic recovery?

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has a new coalition that claims it can unseat Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Many observers argue that this fragile coalition will not last for more than a few weeks or months at the longest. Also, defenders of Palestinian rights believe that they are now able to claim the moral high ground internationally. How will the emergence of a new right-wing coalition affect the reputation of Israel worldwide?

Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, to discuss this week's news stories. Iran appears to be challenging US hegemony on the high seas by sending naval ships to Venezuela. Is the Monroe Doctrine doomed? Also, a new domestic War on Terror has begun without the use of President Biden's proposed legislation ostensibly aimed at addressing that issue. Is this the government's move to counter legitimate dissent and dampen the possibility of political backlash for neoliberal policies?

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics, University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins Jim Kavanaugh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and the author of "Apartheid Doesn't Have the Right to Defend Itself, Or To Exist," to discuss this week's news stories. The Biden administration joins a long line of Presidents who dramatically undercount the number of civilian casualties resulting from the international US war machine. Also, Bernie Sanders pushes the Democrats to act boldly in enacting new legislation aimed at voter suppression among other things. Lastly, the left flank of the Democratic party is arguing that President Biden should move towards detente with Cuba and relax sanctions on the beleaguered island nation.

