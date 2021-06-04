US Domestic War on Terror; Wuhan Lab Leak is China Blame Game; UFO Report Imminent

The US domestic version of the War on Terror is going strong, even without the new legislation that the Biden administration has endorsed.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the domestic war on terror. Civil libertarians have been quite concerned over potential new legislation to prosecute a domestic version of the War on Terror. Glenn Greenwald argues that this frightening phenomenon is going strong, even though the Biden team's proposed domestic terrorism legislation has not been passed.

K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. The Wuhan Lab leak investigation has taken an about-face and has gone from a pariah story to a mainstay of the commercial media. Our guest argues that this is simply another version of the intelligence community's worldwide propaganda assault on China.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the Hunter Biden-Ukraine corruption story. There are multiple reports that a lobbying firm tied to the Democratic Party is under investigation for its connections to Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings in Ukraine. Can the President's son be investigated by a Department of Justice that is beholden to his father?

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Reports out of Israel say that a coalition of political entities has formed to oust long-time Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power. Portions of the group are far right-wing reactionary forces, and many observers feel that the situation for Palestinians could get worse under the new leadership.

Jim Kavanaugh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and the author of "Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd," joins us to discuss a new report about civilian deaths caused by the US military. International security analysts are questioning a Pentagon report that maintains the US military was only responsible for the deaths of 23 civilians in 2020. Human rights defenders are accusing the Biden administration of joining a long line of Presidents who dramatically and intentionally undercount the number of civilian deaths caused by the US empire's military actions worldwide.

John Perry, Nicaraguan activist, joins us to talk about Nicaragua. A CIA front group called USAID has been exposed as training and supporting opposition groups in Nicaragua. At the center of their regime-change operation is a massive NGO called the Chamorro Foundation, which now stands accused of money laundering.

Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Cuba. In her latest article, Medea Benjamin reviews the dire situation created by President Trump's harsh sanctions on Cuba. She then goes on to argue that ignoring the problems may spark a migration crisis that will be much more costly in the long run than easing the restriction now.

