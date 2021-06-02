Syria's Victory Stuns NATO; Iranian Navy Ships Are Venezuela Bound; Israel's New Government

There are numerous reports that the Iranian Navy is sending two warships to Venezuela in an act that is viewed by many as a challenge to the infamous Monroe Doctrine.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss NATO. US troops are stationed a few miles from the Belarus border, causing many to fear that a mishap could start another world war. Also, NATO is arguing that Russia is the greatest menace to world peace as they plan a coalition to confront China.

K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. In another sign of dangerous escalation, the Pentagon is seeking less bombs and more long-range missiles in the 2022 budget for a potential extinction-level war against China. Also, a John Walsh article in Counterpunch examines the actual issues between the US and China, and comes to the conclusion that the true issue is that the US desires world dominance, and that China's economic expansion conflicts with the US aim of imperial hegemony.

Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Syria. Kovalik recently returned from a fact-finding and election-observation mission in Syria. He reviews his latest article arguing that the Syria's election and desire for peace and rebuilding must be respected. Also, NATO is stunned at the success that Syria has enjoyed in stopping their worldwide regime change machine. Does this signal the fall of a weak and impotent empire?

Jonathan Kuttab, human rights lawyer, joins us to talk about Israel. In a sign of friction between Israel and its imperial sponsor, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims that Israel may be ready to attack Iran even if it risks damaging his nation's relationship with the US.

William Astore, retired lieutenant colonel (USAF), and a senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, joins us to discuss the US empire. Patrick Lawrence has an article at Mintpress News in which he discusses the horror of a nuclear-armed hegemonic empire that has lost his way. Lawrence maintains that an unbiased examination of US foreign policy reveals that there is no aim or direction, and he fears that this could result in a disastrous unintended military confrontation

James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com joins us to discuss Afghanistan. In a sign that the US may be serious about exiting the decades-long occupation, the Air Force is handing over the huge Bagram airbase to the Afghan government. Also, there are a number of US-backed militias and we discuss the fate of those groups, who may be viewed as traitors, after the US exit.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Iran. In what many international observers are interpreting as a show of determination and independence, the Iranian navy is reportedly sending two warships to Venezuela. The US is deeply concerned and a standoff may be in the offing. Also, Iran and Russia have made it clear that they are working together on military and technical cooperation.

Carlos Castaneda, immigration lawyer, joins us to discuss immigration. The Biden administration has announced that they intend to end the Trump administration's "migrant protection protocols" also known as the "remain in Mexico" rules. Judy Rabinovitz, the lead ACLU attorney for the case stated that "the administration must follow through on this announcement by ensuring that everyone who has been subjected to this policy can now pursue their asylum cases in the United States, in safety and without additional trauma or delay."

