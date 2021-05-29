Blinken to Central America; US Out of Open Skies Treaty; Israel Says 'No' to US in Iran Deal

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Central America to push America's Monroe Doctrine policies of domination. Also, the Biden administration has indicated that it will not renew the Open Skies Treaty, and a so-called dissident journalist that was taken off of a plane in Belarus has been connected to Neo-Nazis in Ukraine.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in the economics and politics departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss the economy. The White House is putting forth a $6 trillion budget that they believe will reshape the US economy. President Biden's defense budget is taking fire from all sides, as progressives say that it is too big and conservatives say that it is too small. Also, Biden trims his infrastructure plan to attract Republicans, but finds no takers.

Lenneal Henderson, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Virginia State University, joins us to discuss several important stories. Prosecutors are allegedly moving forward with a criminal probe of former President Donald Trump. The San Jose massacre was the 232 mass shooting in the US this year, after only 135 over the same period in 2020. Also, the nation of Ukraine is part of the discussion again, as former Trump lawyer Rudy Guiliani is also under investigation for his research into Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, to discuss this week's stories. Margaret has an article in Black Agenda Report in which she discusses President Biden's budget juxtaposed against his campaign promises and rhetoric. The mainstream media has put out another thinly sourced hacking claim against a group from Russia conspicuously close to the scheduled meeting between President Biden and Russian President Putin.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, researcher, and Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, joins us to discuss several articles. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is warning Democrats that they may lose Congress if they get mired in negotiations with the GOP. Antony Blinken appeared with Benjamin Netanyahu on Israeli TV, as Netanyahu argued that the US must not return to the JCPOA.

