US Has 232nd Mass Shooting; Macron Questions Russia Sanctions; Big Tech Censors Palestinian Cause

Mass shootings in the US have increased dramatically over the first five months of the year from 135 in 2020 to 232 in 2021.

Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, joins us to discuss mass shootings in the United States. Mass shootings are defined as incidents in which four or more people were shot regardless of whether or not there was a death involved.

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com and host of "The Alexander Mercouris Show" on YouTube, joins us to discuss sanctions against Russia. Emmanuel Macron has stated that the sanctions policy against Russia has been counterproductive. Macron argues that the NATO alliance needs to consider alternate methods to restore relations between Moscow and the West. Some posit that he is providing diplomatic cover in Europe for President Biden's summit with the Russian President.

George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, and chemical engineer, joins us to discuss China. A top Biden official has said that the Biden administration will not engage with China, but that their relationship will be defined by competition. Also, the discussion regarding the origins of coronavirus is evolving due to new information.

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran is making it clear that they will not make a deal with the US unless all sanctions are dropped first. Also, The New York Times has published an article that comes across as a press release for Benjamin Netanyahu and the Iran hawks.

Julie Varughese, solidarity network coordinator for the Black Alliance Committee for Peace, joins us to talk about Afghanistan. The Taliban is warning neighboring nations that hosting US bases could make them targets for military attacks. Also, the military is arguing that they will need to leave approximately 600 soldiers behind to guard the embassy.

Marcy Winograd, congressional coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to talk about nuclear weapons. A number of US Senators are pushing for nuclear upgrades and modernization that cost billions of dollars. Marcy co-authored an article in Responsible Statecraft that discusses the issues and the money that changes hands in these types of transactions.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, researcher, joins us to discuss Israel. In an interview with Israeli TV, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the Israeli military took all precautions to protect the lives of civilians when bombing the Gaza strip. Also, Big Tech is censoring Palestinian advocacy organizations at the behest of the Israeli government.

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, podcaster, joins us to talk about censorship. Pundits on the "Young Turks" online news show are attacking journalist Aaron Mate, arguing that he is paid by Russian entities, seems to be working for dictators, and denies chemical attacks on Syrian children. Mate has responded against the attack, arguing that the smearing of journalists is unacceptable.

