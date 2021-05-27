Syria Prepares for Elections; Putin-Biden Summit on the Horizon; Netanyahu Says No Iran Nuke Deal

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence, joins us to discuss the upcoming summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. There is great cynicism on both sides of the Atlantic, as the leaders of two great powers prepare for a June summit in Geneva. Will this be a reasonable discussion of equals or a show for the anti-Russia Atlanticists?

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the election in Syria. President Assad's government has defeated the multinational group attempting regime change in his country. The war-torn nation is now fighting to rebuild and deal with the looting of its resources by the US and its allies. Has the US coalition given up on their failed regime change plan?

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Belarus. There are multiple reports that Roman Protasevich, the suspect that was removed from the plane in Belarus, formerly served with the Neo-Nazi Azov battalion in Ukraine. Also, as anti-Russia forces feign outrage over the capture of alleged journalist Protasevich, we are reminded of the time when US intelligence agencies considered murdering dissident journalist Julian Assange using poison.

Author, speaker, and journalist Chris Hedges joins us to discuss his latest article on media bias and the religious right's obsession with Israel. Hedges argues that the Christian right are actually frenemies of Israel because they "see the construction of a Jewish state in the Holy Land as the fulfillment of an ancient Biblical prophecy bringing the world one step closer to the end times where the righteous will ascend to heaven, and non-believers (including Jews) will be cast into hell."

K.J. Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss the China-Russia strategic alliance. China and Russia held another round of strategic talks on Tuesday. China argues that "the recent change has been generally caused by the decline of US hegemony... Not only will US pressure and hostility push China and Russia to stand closer, the decline in Washington's strength and influence in some regions will also make Beijing and Moscow consider how to figure out [a] new regional order to stabilize the situation and protect their interests after the US pullout."

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the investigation against former President Trump. The attorney general of New York has empaneled a grand jury that will be seated for three days per week for six months, hearing potential evidence and deciding whether or not to authorize criminal charges.

Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss Israel and Gaza. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with Israeli officials over the last few days. Blinken pledged $75 million to rebuild the damage. Also, there are recent reports that the US State Department approved the contentious sale of weapons to Israel days before they approved humanitarian aid to help rebuild the destruction of Gaza.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Iran. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stood alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the latter demanded that the US avoid returning to the Iran nuclear deal. Also, the Iranian election is on the horizon as several potential candidates have been disqualified from running.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.