Belarus Airplane Controversy; US Loots Syria; Biden Cuts Infrastructure Proposal

There are reports that the Biden Administration may cease looting oil from Syria's oil fields in the near future.

Alexander Mercouris, host of "The Alexander Mercouris Show" on YouTube, joins us to discuss Belarus. A major controversy is growing over the decision of Belarus to detain a passenger plane and arrest Roman Protasevich, a man who has extensive ties with regime change forces in Washington, DC. NATO leaders are arguing that he is a dissident journalist while still ignoring their persecution of Julian Assange.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the latest incidents of unhinged Russiaphobia on Capitol Hill. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has taken a page from Adam Schiff's playbook as he attacks President Biden for being a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Cruz is angry because Biden seems to be backing away from Nord Stream 2 sanctions.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia and China. Some US analysts are arguing that the US is looking for an effective method to "peel back" Russia from their close relationship with China. Also, Russia and China are planning to move forward with a series of meetings to plan out their strategic alliance.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Iran. Mixed signals are coming from the participants of the meetings over the Iran nuclear agreement. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is contending that he does not see signs that Iran is willing to take the steps necessary to lure the US back into the deal. Meanwhile, Iran is arguing that there is a deal within reach, but the US has to make the decisions necessary to make it happen.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Syria. There are reports that the US may cease looting the oil from Syria, as the Biden team has failed to renew a contract for the US company involved in extracting the oil. Also, Syrian officials are complaining that the US is robbing the war-torn nation like a group of pirates.

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Miko has traveled to Israel, and he gives us a view of the situation from on the ground. Also, he discusses his latest MintPress news article, "The Hamas are Coming: A View of the Violence from Inside Israel."

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss President Biden's proposed infrastructure plan. In what many are calling an unforced error, the Biden team has announced that they are cutting the proposed infrastructure plan spending by one-third to ostensibly attract Republican support. As could easily be predicted, the GOP has summarily rejected the idea, and seems set to unanimously oppose the entire project.

Chris Garaffa, web developer and technologist, joins us to discuss Facebook's latest plan. Facebook is designing an online platform for Instagram that specifically targets children under the age of 13. The social media giant has identified "youth work" as their top priority, and many are raising ethical questions about this program.

