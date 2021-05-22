Mainstream Media's Double Standards; US Backs Off Nord Stream 2; US Secret Army is 60,000 Strong

Civil libertarians are greatly concerned over reports that the Pentagon is mobilizing a secret army to carry out both foreign and domestic operations.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's stories. Glenn Greenwald confronts the corporate media's double standard attacks against independent media journalists. A fragile ceasefire in Gaza creates room for discussion of the suffering of Palestinians and Netanyahu's legal woes. Also, the negotiating parties may be closing in on an agreement to restart the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the long term economic policy changes in the US that recast the economy from mom-and-pop capitalism to a neoliberal disaster with income inequality unmatched since the infamous Gilded Age. Also, we discuss the latest job numbers and what they portend for a potential economic recovery.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, and Dr. GiGi El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine and founding director of the Rodman Institute at George Washington Hospital, come together to talk COVID-19. The CDC's mask relaxation recommendations have drawn significant scrutiny, as many states and municipalities are choosing to ignore their recommendations and continue with mask mandates.

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com and host of "The Alexander Mercouris Show" on YouTube, joins Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, to talk foreign policy. New reports show that President Trump directed the military to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and Germany, and that military leaders simply ignored his orders. Ukraine arrested Viktor Medvechuk, the leader of the main opposition party, after a poll showed that they are leading the current party in power. Also, President Biden seems to be backing off his mission to stop Germany and Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Dr. Clarence Lusane, author, professor, and activist, and Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, join us to discuss this week's stories. China argues that the US is turning the issue of democracy into a strategic weapon, and that their plan will be disrupted by the contradictions of their non-democratic autocratic allies. They also discuss the need to mothball the US drone policies and the Israel-Palestinian crisis.

