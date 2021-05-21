Biden Drops Nord Stream 2 Sanctions; Kilimnick Debunks Russiagate Claims; Lavrov-Blinken Talks

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. President Joe Biden has quietly backed off the sanctions against German companies related to the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline project. Also, President Biden spoke to the US Coast Guard class and advised them that they will be facing Russia and China.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to talk about Russia-gate. A Ukrainian politician named Konstantin Kilimnick who was accused of being both a Russian and US agent is speaking out. Also, the peddlers of the Russia-gate conspiracy theory continue to push the narrative.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The Russians are advising that talks between the two nations can be productive as long as they are based on honesty and mutual respect.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Israel. The discourse on the Israel-Palestine situation is dramatically changing but it is not reflected in official policy changes as of yet. Also, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are teaming up to challenge $735 million in military aid to Israel.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to talk about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Governor Cuomo is cashing in on covid as he signs a book deal for $5.1 million. Also, the inquiry into his actions as governor broadens into the manner in which his close associates and/or family members seem to have received preferential treatment for covid tests.

K.J. Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss China. China is pushing back against President Biden's argument that the world must be separated into democratic and authoritarian states for an abstract moral crusade. Also, a New York Times op-ed argues that President Biden's plan will be hampered by the glaring contradictions and hypocrisy evident in his support for some of the most autocratic oppressive regimes on Earth.

Kweku Lamumba, external relations coordinator of KOSSSA, joins us to discuss Haiti. In a State Department briefing, President Biden has doubled down in his support for Jovenel Moise, the embattled ruler of Haiti. Also, the Haitian people rejoiced and celebrated May 18 as Haitian Flag Day, even as they continue to protest against the interference of the US and other colonial powers.

Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss Venezuela. Numerous reports are coming out that the United States is giving Juan Guaido until December 1st to complete his overthrow of the democratically elected government. Also, we discuss the violence and economic destruction caused by the US sanctions levied against the people of Venezuela.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.