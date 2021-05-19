US Mobilises Secret Army; Chileans Vote; Drone Wars Should Stop

Civil libertarians are greatly concerned over reports that the Pentagon is mobilising a secret army to carry out both foreign and domestic operations.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Pentagon's secret army. Civil libertarians are greatly concerned over reports that the Pentagon is mobilising a secret army to carry out both foreign and domestic operations. Dr Horne brings his extensive historical knowledge to the show to review this issue.

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Israeli airstrikes have reportedly damaged Gaza's only COVID testing lab. Also, President Biden has approved $735 million in weaponry to restock Israeli military stores and faces withering attacks from the left flank of his party.

Journalist and author Caleb Maupin joins us to discuss Iran. The recent leak of embarrassing audio from Iran may indicate that hardliners are on the ascendency. Also, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad registers to run for president. Both Caleb and host Dr. Wilmer Leon have met the former president, and they get together to discuss this new development.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence, joins us to discuss Pentagon policy. The Biden administration is weighing the benefits of keeping the previous administration's policy regarding psychological operations. These operations, which include activities such as distributing leaflets and propaganda, can now be approved by the military without civilian approval. The Biden team is deciding whether to return this authority to civilian control.

Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq", joins us to discuss his latest article on Israel. Nick argues that "US policy has perpetuated the crisis and atrocities of the Israeli occupation by unconditionally supporting Israel in three distinct ways: militarily, diplomatically, and politically". He then reviews in detail the history of US participation in the Israeli "oppression" of the Palestinians.

Patricio Zamorano, political analyst and director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, joins us to discuss the Global South. This past weekend, Chilean voters elected "a progressive slate of delegates to the constituent assembly tasked with rewriting the country's right-wing constitution". Also, Patricio talks about the history of neoliberal colonial intervention in the Global South and the wave of democratic movements that are beginning to grow.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. President Biden is calling for a "summit of democracies" this summer, as part of his plan to allegedly lead democracies in the world on a crusade against non-democratic nations. Ritter discusses how Biden will attempt to square his support for oppressive monarchs and autocrats with his democratic rhetoric.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War", joins us to discuss US drone wars. A new report called "A New Agenda for US Drone Policy and the Use of Lethal Force", reviews the US drone war and sets forth a plan for moving away from the failed strategy of counter-terrorism as a basis for foreign policy.

