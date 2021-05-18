President Biden Faces Pushback From Democrats Regarding Israel

Jonathan Kuttab, human rights lawyer, joins us to talk about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Biden is facing unprecedented pushback from his own party regarding the violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip. Also, Senator Bernie Sanders (I- VT) has penned an op-ed in the New York Times, calling for the Palestinians to be afforded the same human rights as Israelis.

Alexander Mercouris, host of "The Alexander Mercouris Show" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the persecution of Viktor Medvechuk in Ukraine. Medvechuk, the leader of the opposition party, has been charged with treason in what many are calling politically motivated charges.

Carlos Castaneda, immigration lawyer, joins us to talk about the US border crisis. Legal scholar Marjorie Cohn argues that the crisis on the US border is a disaster of its own making and that President Biden should discontinue the title 42 expulsion policy to better address the situation.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss social media censorship. Social media giants admit to censoring content from Palestinians and other voices opposed to the Israeli 'attacks'. Also, former President Donald Trump signals that he may be starting a social media company of his own soon, financed by billionaires who are concerned about cancel culture.

Author, speaker, and journalist Chris Hedges joins us to discuss his latest article, "Israel: The Big Lie." Hedges argues that the power dynamic between Israel and the Palestinians is so one-sided that Israel can't legitimately argue self-defense. Also, Hedges relates the Israel-Palestine conflict to the war he covered in Bosnia.

Kathy Kelly, an American peace activist, one of the founding members of Voices in the Wilderness, and co-coordinator for Voices for Creative Nonviolence, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. The ceasefire in Afghanistan has ended and there are multiple reports of increased violence. Also, the Taliban is signaling that they are open to peace talks in Istanbul, but want the conclusion of negotiations to be in Doha.

Journalist and political analyst Caleb Maupin joins us to discuss China. The US hypocrisy regarding its claims on the spread of disinformation is made clear as it allocates $300 million for a worldwide propaganda campaign against China. Also, Joe Biden is using the same tactics as Trump as he invokes the specter of Chinese advancement to justify domestic policies.

David Schultz, author and professor of political science and law at Hamline University, joins us to discuss the Mississippi abortion case. The Supreme Court of the United States has accepted a reproductive rights case from Mississippi that could have dramatic effects on a women's right to access care.

