Lavrov and Blinken to Meet in Iceland; Israel Bombs Gaza; Biden Supports Israel Bombing Gaza

President Biden has taken a clear pro-Netanyahu position in the Gaza conflict, stating that Israel has a right to defend itself.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's stories. Moscow is proposing strategic stability as the foundation for a meeting between President Putin and Biden. Also, we discuss the Israeli assault on the occupied territories.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in the economics and politics departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss the economy. Several GOP governors are moving to decrease unemployment benefits in the belief that the move will spur job growth. Also, US inflation has seen its biggest jump since 2008.

Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, and Dan Cohen, filmmaker and writer for the Gray Zone Project, join us to discuss Israel. President Biden has taken a clear position in support of the Israeli government's military assault on Gaza. Also, the death toll rises as more bombs drop in the occupied territories.

Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," team up to discuss this week's stories. Key Democrats want to keep Trump's tax cuts for the rich. Also, Colombia's repressive regime turns violent when its people seek redress.

Dr. Emmit Riley, political scientist and assistant professor of Africana Studies at DePauw University, and Dr. Clarence Lusane, an author, activist and political science professor at Howard University, join us to discuss domestic policy. Marjorie Taylor Greene argues with AOC, Liz Cheney gets tossed from leadership, and war is strictly business in the 21st century.

