India's Neoliberal Covid Disaster; South Carolina OK's Firing Squads: Hillary & Condi Rice Love War

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Caleb argues that India's coronavirus disaster is a product of neoliberal globalist policies. Also, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is signaling that the US will be maintaining a presence in Afghanistan as President Biden argues that we are pulling out completely.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in the economics and politics departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss the economy. The US GDP is showing signs of a recovery in the first quarter, but there may not be enough economic horsepower to maintain this trajectory. Also, the US economy added 266,000 jobs in April, which is far below expectations.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss current events. A rumor of an attempted coup in France is sending shivers through the halls of power in Europe. Also, the Pentagon is pushing back against civilian leadership as the balance of power is threatened inside the beltway.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," team up to discuss this week's stories. A recent poll shows that citizens of the world view the US as a greater threat to democracy than China or Russia, with a particular focus on inequality and big tech. Also, Amazon made 53 billion dollars in Europe last year and paid $0 in taxes.

Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, and Dr. Emmit Riley, political scientist and assistant professor of Africana Studies at DePauw University, join us to discuss this week's news stories. Also, South Carolina has given the OK to use firing squads for the execution of death row inmates.

