Trump Banned From Facebook; Domestic Spying Expands; Amazon Pays No Taxes

A Facebook oversight board has upheld the suspension of former President Donald Trump from the platform.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss censorship. A Facebook oversight board has upheld the suspension of Donald Trump from the social media platform. Also, a conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, has stopped taking money from Silicon Valley tech giants.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence, joins us to discuss domestic spying. In what civil libertarians are calling an "end-around" the Constitution, the Biden administration is considering hiring non-governmental entities to spy on Americans.

Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. The political instability in Israel has become a crisis as Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to form a government before the national deadline. Will Israel fall into chaos after repeated failed attempts to create a government?

Kathy Kelly, American peace activist and James Carey, Editor/Co-Owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, join us to discuss Afghanistan. Tony Blinken seems to be contradicting Joe Biden's claim to be withdrawing from Afghanistan. Blinken has repeatedly made statements implying that the US is not withdrawing and will not be disengaged from the war-torn nation.

Chris Hedges, author, speaker, and investigative journalist, joins us to discuss his latest article, entitled "Don't be fooled by Joe Biden." Hedges argues that the euphoria over Biden's latest economic speech is ill-founded and that "the grinding machinery of predatory capitalism, and the sadism that defines it, will poison the society as mercilessly under Biden as it did when Donald Trump was conducting his Twitter presidency."

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us. The Yemen military has experienced significant military successes which seems to be changing the dynamic of power between the Houthi government and the Saudis. Recent reports signal that the Saudi's are striking a more conciliatory tone towards Yemen and its powerful ally Iran.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss economic policy. Amazon made $53 billion in profit in Europe last year, and paid $0 in taxes. Also, we review an individual story that demonstrates how Americans are having a difficult time making ends meet on minimum wage.

Leo Flores, CodePink coordinator for Latin America, joins us to discuss Venezuela. The infamous Bay of Piglets invasion attempt is in the news again, as Venezuela issues a full report on the haphazard US-sponsored coup attempt. Also, a new report shows that the US is largely responsible for Venezuela's economic crisis.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com