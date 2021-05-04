Media Retracts Giuliani Claims; Ukrainian Nazis March; Biden Declares Loyalty Day

Several major outlets are retracting claims that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was warned that he was the target of a Russian influence campaign.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence, joins us to discuss the latest on Russia-gate. Several major outlets are retracting claims that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was warned that he was the target of a Russian influence campaign.

Marvin Weinbaum, director for the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. The Taliban is warning that they may restart attacks on US troops now that the May 1st deadline has passed. Also, Hillary Clinton and Condi Rice are speaking out against Afghanistan troop withdrawal.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss Ukrainian Nazis. Far-right extremists are marching in Ukraine, as many celebrate the grim anniversary of the Odessa massacre. Also, reports from Ukraine claim that President Zelenskyy is moving to consolidate his support among nationalists.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, a board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. Coronavirus cases are ebbing as the spring wave of infections seems to be falling off. Also, Senator Bernie Sanders is pushing for big pharma to be forced to share their vaccine technology in a move to combat the virus worldwide.

Talk show host and political scientist, Dr. Wilmer Leon, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. Alan Macleod's latest article argues that US foreign policy is inconsistent, in that we call certain acts aggression for our adversaries, but we look the other way when allies do the same things.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss US-Russia relations. In a battle of tit-for-tat diplomatic moves, the US is reducing their Moscow embassy staff by 75% and ending visa services for most Russians.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss May Day. Many lefties are furious that President Joe Biden declared May 1st as Loyalty Day. Loyalty Day is considered an anti-left date that was enacted during the Red Scare.

Teri Mattson, the Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss Nicaragua. US regime change neocons are befuddled over the ability of Nicaragua to withstand long-term oppression and sanctions.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com