Biden's First 100 Days; Ukrainian Nazi's Celebrate; Haitian Dictator Losing Support

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to talk about this week's important stories. The Biden foreign policy team is indicating that they are willing to go farther in lifting Iran sanctions for a deal, but that might not be enough. Also, China says that the US has ramped up military activity near its coast under Biden.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss domestic policy. Recent economic indicators from the EU show that their economy shrank in the first quarter revealing a clear and obvious recession. Also, the Federal Reserve is shrugging off the possibility of rising inflation.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Turkey has been at odds with both the US and Russia lately, and Dr. Horne discusses whether the fissures are irreparable. Also, Tony Blinken is threatening African nations in opposition to their economic deals with China.

Danny Haiphong, author and contributor to Black Agenda Report, teams up with Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," to discuss news stories of the week. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is upsetting the anti-war left as she argues that President Biden is exceeding the expectations of progressives. Also, international human rights experts are condemning US police killings as crimes against humanities.

Gary Flowers, host of “The Gary Flowers Show” on radio station Rejoice WREJ-AM 990, and Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," join us to discuss news stories of the week. Civil liberties advocates are concerned over the unveiling of a new intelligence agency project called the "Foreign Malign Influence Center." Also, CNN is silent on Rick Santorum's comments which erased the existence of Native Americans in US history.

