Register
08:50 GMT30 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Biden's Speech; Ukrainian Nationalists Celebrate Nazi Brigade; New Domestic Spying Center

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202104291082767114-bidens-speech-ukrainian-nationalists-celebrate-nazi-brigade-new-domestic-spying-center/

    Is the US intelligence Agencies' new "Foreign Malign Influence Center" project just a cover for interference in domestic politics?

    Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the latest news regarding Rudolph Giuliani. The DOJ searched the home and offices of the former NYC mayor, looking into his activities regarding the Ukraine-gate impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Giuliani's attorney argues that the DOJ has no case and that this is a politically motivated act.

    Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss President Biden's speech to Congress. Biden focused on domestic politics as he pushed an aggressive agenda including major spending proposals for infrastructure and jobs. Also, he created some level of controversy when he referred to the January 6th incident at the capital as "the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

    Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss a new initiative called the "Foreign Malign Influence Center." Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines argues that this project will be working to address foreign efforts to sow discord and spread disinformation. Also, Scott Ritter's latest article argues that this new group is nothing more than an official cover for American intelligence interference in domestic politics. 

    Alexander Mercouris, host of "The Alexander Mercouris Show" on YouTube, joins us to discuss far-right extremism in Ukraine. The German embassy and the main opposition party condemned the latest example of far right-wing extremists celebrating the legacy of Nazi support in the unstable Eastern European nation. Nationalists in Kiev held a rally on Wednesday evening to celebrate the SS Galicia, a World War 2 Nazi infantry division.

    John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss police violence. A Department of Justice investigation has been opened into the killing of Ahmaud Arbery as a potential hate crime. Also, in an incident reminiscent of the George Floyd murder, police in California detained and kneeled on Mario Gonzalez for several minutes before his death. Law enforcement officials were responding to a call from an intoxicated person.

    Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss US/Russia relations. Russian officials have stated that relations with both the US and the European Union are at an all-time low. The Russian government will soon present a list of unfriendly countries and the US is guaranteed to be at the top of that list.

    Julie Varughese, solidarity network coordinator for the Black Alliance Committee for Peace, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. The Taliban will not attend the Istanbul peace summit as a protest against the US' failure to abide by the May 1st deadline for removing troops from the country. However, it is widely reported that they are asking Afghanistan officials for direct peace talks, sidestepping the US and NATO intervention in the process.

    Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and editor of the "Black Agenda Review," joins us to discuss Haiti. 68 Democrats in the US House of Representatives have sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him to “make clear that the U.S. will not provide any support, financial or technical, to facilitate the proposed constitutional referendum, including through multilateral institutions.” Also, according to The Harvard Crimson, "Harvard Law School’s International Human Rights Clinic published a report condemning state-sanctioned massacres in Haiti on Thursday."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Police Killings, ukrainian ultra-nationalists, Rudy Giuliani, Joe Biden, Ukraine, Haiti
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse