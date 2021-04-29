Biden's Speech; Ukrainian Nationalists Celebrate Nazi Brigade; New Domestic Spying Center

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the latest news regarding Rudolph Giuliani. The DOJ searched the home and offices of the former NYC mayor, looking into his activities regarding the Ukraine-gate impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Giuliani's attorney argues that the DOJ has no case and that this is a politically motivated act.

Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss President Biden's speech to Congress. Biden focused on domestic politics as he pushed an aggressive agenda including major spending proposals for infrastructure and jobs. Also, he created some level of controversy when he referred to the January 6th incident at the capital as "the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss a new initiative called the "Foreign Malign Influence Center." Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines argues that this project will be working to address foreign efforts to sow discord and spread disinformation. Also, Scott Ritter's latest article argues that this new group is nothing more than an official cover for American intelligence interference in domestic politics.

Alexander Mercouris, host of "The Alexander Mercouris Show" on YouTube, joins us to discuss far-right extremism in Ukraine. The German embassy and the main opposition party condemned the latest example of far right-wing extremists celebrating the legacy of Nazi support in the unstable Eastern European nation. Nationalists in Kiev held a rally on Wednesday evening to celebrate the SS Galicia, a World War 2 Nazi infantry division.

John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss police violence. A Department of Justice investigation has been opened into the killing of Ahmaud Arbery as a potential hate crime. Also, in an incident reminiscent of the George Floyd murder, police in California detained and kneeled on Mario Gonzalez for several minutes before his death. Law enforcement officials were responding to a call from an intoxicated person.

Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss US/Russia relations. Russian officials have stated that relations with both the US and the European Union are at an all-time low. The Russian government will soon present a list of unfriendly countries and the US is guaranteed to be at the top of that list.

Julie Varughese, solidarity network coordinator for the Black Alliance Committee for Peace, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. The Taliban will not attend the Istanbul peace summit as a protest against the US' failure to abide by the May 1st deadline for removing troops from the country. However, it is widely reported that they are asking Afghanistan officials for direct peace talks, sidestepping the US and NATO intervention in the process.

Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and editor of the "Black Agenda Review," joins us to discuss Haiti. 68 Democrats in the US House of Representatives have sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him to “make clear that the U.S. will not provide any support, financial or technical, to facilitate the proposed constitutional referendum, including through multilateral institutions.” Also, according to The Harvard Crimson, "Harvard Law School’s International Human Rights Clinic published a report condemning state-sanctioned massacres in Haiti on Thursday."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com