Biden's First 100 Days; Zelensky Seeks Putin Summit; Israel to be Accused of Apartheid

Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss President Biden's first one hundred days. The Center for Responsible Statecraft has released an evaluation of President Biden's first 100 days in office. Much of the analysis focused on the potential exit from Afghanistan, his confrontation with China, and the vast exaggeration of the threat from Russia.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss relations between Russia and Ukraine. After a disastrous military confrontation over Eastern Ukraine and Crimea, President Zelensky is pushing for a summit with Russian President Putin. President Putin signals that he is open for a meeting with Zelensky, while stressing that the protocols of the Minsk agreement are non-negotiable.

K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss China. As many expected, the nation of Vietnam has signaled that they will not join the US in a push to confront China. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Vietnamese president, said "Vietnam supports China to thrive and make increasingly active and practical contributions to peace, stability and development in the region and the world."

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Russia and China's crackdown on US State Department proxy groups in their respective countries. Russia has shut down the offices of Alexei Navalny's organization for participating in illegal protests. Also, China has announced a new counter-espionage law in which they will be cracking down on groups that are financed and controlled by foreign actors. Both moves are interpreted as strong moves to counter US State Department proxies financed by USAID, USNED, and other CIA cutout groups.

Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Israeli supporters and Palestinian activists worldwide are preparing for a human rights report that is expected to accuse Israel of the crime of apartheid. The report, titled “A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution,” should be released at any moment.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US economy. President Biden is expected to sign an executive order that raises the federal minimum wage for contractors up to $15 per hour by the end of 2022. Also, he is facing significant pressure to forgive student loan debt.

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the Squad. Many progressive activists are unhappy with a recent comment in which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) stated that President Biden has exceeded expectations of progressives in his first one hundred days. Also, as Speaker Pelosi repeatedly speaks condescendingly towards progressives and their legislative priorities, Representative Ilhan Omar refers to her as "Auntie" and returns her disdain with approval and acceptance.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the death of the leader of Chad. Idriss Deby, the long-time dictator of Chad, recently died and the discussion of his authoritarian regime is broadening as the nation's military council names a transitional prime minister.

