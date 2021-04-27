Will Biden Help Address India's COVID Disaster? Putin-Biden Summit Proposed for Summer

Activists around the world are pushing President Biden to relax restrictions on COVID technology and increase assistance to India, as it is crushed by an overwhelming wave of COVID infections.

Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor at College of William & Mary and daughter of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss COVID. President Biden is being pushed to do more to help India fight an overwhelming wave of COVID infections. Biden partially lifted export controls on raw materials for coronavirus vaccines. However, activists are arguing that he must support the international effort to suspend coronavirus vaccine patents.

James Carey, editor/co-owner of Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss President Biden's move to recognize the Armenian genocide. Turkey is furious as President Joe Biden recognized the mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces during World War I as a genocide. "Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring," Biden said in a statement.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss a proposed meeting between Presidents Putin and Biden. The Kremlin is reporting that a summit between the two leaders is planned for the summer, but no date or agenda has been set. Meanwhile, a background discussion is arising as to whether the US is acting in good faith or simply setting another staged standoff to be used as internal propaganda.

George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant and chemical engineer, joins us to discuss the War on Terror's transformation. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has downgraded the so-called War on Terror and now argues that Russia, China, and Iran are the top enemies of the US. The reclassification of US perceived adversaries may present the most dangerous military move in the history of humanity, as a clash between nuclear powers could spell extinction for nearly all species on planet Earth.

Alexander Mercouris, host of "The Alexander Mercouris Show" on Youtube, joins us to discuss the joint ventures of Russia, China, and Iran to oppose the US attempt to impose imperial hegemony on the world. China will be working with Russia to overcome sanctions set by the US and its allies, while Russia and Iran work to alleviate draconian sanctions against the Syrian civilian population.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the possible movement of borders in Eastern Europe. A proposal for redrawing the borders in the Balkans has been reportedly been soundly rejected by the EU. The proposal allegedly involved incorporating parts of Bosnia into Serbia and Croatia to help the region's EU integration.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss media propaganda. CBS re-aired a propaganda piece about Alexei Navalny on Sunday night which portrayed him as a hero. The piece was a coordinated effort between the US media and the intelligence agency's state department operatives. Also, Caitlin Johnstone has a new article in which she alleges that the mass media will never regain the public's trust.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Cuba and Haiti. The Haiti Action Committee has penned a document that commemorates the 10th anniversary of the return to Haiti of former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, and calls for support of the resistance by the Haitian people to the US-backed dictatorship of Jovenel Moise. Also, Joe Biden is following President Trump's Cuba policy.

