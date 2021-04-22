Post Office Spying on Social Media; Stratcom Wants More Weapons of Mass Extinction

The US Post Office is running a covert operation that tracks and collects social media posts, particularly looking for "inflammatory" content and information related to planned protests.

Kevin Gosztola, the managing editor of Shadowproof.com, joins us to discuss a report that the US Postal Service is monitoring social media posts. Yahoo News has printed an article alleging that this covert operation has been underway for some time. The Internet Covert Operations Program (ICOP) is raising great concern amongst civil liberties activists.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the tense situation in Ukraine. Ray reviews the Wednesday speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin and argues that it is a dramatic mistake to assume he is bluffing. Also, the hawkish Senate has advanced legislation to give weapons to Ukraine and attack the sovereignty of Germany via their opposition to Nord Stream 2.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. The Taliban has refused to attend the Istanbul summit due to President Biden's decision to bypass the May 1st date for leaving the war-torn nation. The summit was to be sponsored by the UN, Turkey, and Qatar.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Syria. Israel has bombed Syria again using the pretext that a Syrian anti-aircraft missile landed near a nuclear facility outside of the town of Dimona. Also, the US and Israel are exacting strangling sanctions against Syria that are causing starvation and suffering amongst the population.

Jim Kavanagh, a writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch and author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss the threat of nuclear war. We discuss Caitlin Johnstone's latest article, in which she writes that "There is no more urgent matter on earth than the looming possibility that everyone might die in a nuclear war. It’s madness that we’re not talking about it all the time." Also, the head of the US Strategic Command went before the Senate to ask for more weapons that, if used as directed, would ensure the end of human life on earth.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Yemen. There are reports that Turkey is introducing mercenary jihadi fighters into the Yemen conflict. Also, despite the humanitarian disaster in Yemen, mainstream media sources seem to be only focusing on the battle for the oil-rich area of Marib.

Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, joins us to discuss climate change. The Biden administration's focus on militarism and power competition is impeding their ability to address the important issue of climate change. Activists are arguing that Biden must shed the Cold War approach to China in order to effectively address this extinction-level crisis.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Haiti. Cuban doctors are operating in Haiti, despite the dangerous and uncertain conditions on the ground. Also, we discuss the violence perpetrated against Haitian civilians by the US-backed dictatorship and the Haitian people's struggle for independence.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com