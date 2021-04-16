Register
    The Critical Hour

    Shooting in Indianapolis; CNN Caught Interfering in US Election; Iran Nuclear Negotiations Flailing

    The Critical Hour
    An insider video reveals that CNN intentionally acted on behalf of the Democratic party to interfere with the 2020 US election.

    Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst joins us to talk about this week's important stories. Another mass shooting occurred at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. An insider video reveals that CNN intentionally intervened in the 2020 election on behalf of the Democrats, and the Iranians have rejected the US attempt to renegotiate the JCPOA.

    Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss several important issues. Medea recently returned from covering the Ecuador elections, and updates us on politics in the Global South. Also, Medea led a protest at the home of Iran-hawk Senator Bob Menendez and the US is backing the Haitian dictator, Jovenel Moise. 

    Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher joins us to discuss his book "Paul Robeson: The Artist as Revolutionary." Robeson was an attorney, all-American athlete, and brilliant performer who was attacked by the US government for his friendly relationship with the Soviet Union and his anti-imperialist work at home and abroad.

    Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," and Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, join us to discuss news stories of the week. Julian Assange is still languishing in misery at a prison in England as the perpetrators of the war crimes that he documented walk free. Also, Joe Biden declares a national emergency over absurd claims against Russia, and a new bill in Congress seeks to address US complicity in Israeli human rights abuses.

    Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, and Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," join us to discuss foreign policy. President Biden's foreign policy seems unhinged as he requests a meeting with Vladimir Putin to smooth over relations as he levies new sanctions against Russia over unproven claims. Also, a bipartisan movement in the Senate seeks to block any attempts by future presidents to withdraw from NATO, and Iran advises that they will not negotiate unless they can see an endgame to the process. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

