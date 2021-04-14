Minneapolis Protests; Biden and Putin Talk; Vaccine Side Effects

John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the shooting of Daunte Wright. Tense times continue in Minneapolis, as pepper spray and rubber bullets fly and 60 people are arrested. Also, Washington County attorney Pete Orput has been charged with handling the decision of potential prosecutions to avoid the appearance of conflicts of interest.

Mark Sleboda, a Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the phone call between President Putin and Biden. President Putin outlined a political settlement for the current military crisis in Ukraine. Putin's position is that the settlement should be rooted in the "Minsk package of measures."

Julie Varagues, Afghan committee coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. President Biden has stated that US troops will leave Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. While there is some level of jubilation amongst anti-war activists, there is also great trepidation over the possibility of this move turning out to be a tactic for further delay. Also, the Taliban has announced that they will not attend any peace talks until US troops no longer occupy their nation.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board- certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss the current state of covid vaccination. The US' unofficial covid czar Dr. Anthony Fauci advises that he sees similarities between clotting issues that have arisen as a result of both the AstroZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Also, increasing reports of side effects are slowing the world vaccine drive.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran has announced that they intend to enrich uranium to 60% by next week, in response to a recent terrorist attack by Israel. Also, Secretary of Defense and former Raytheon board member Loyd Austin advised Israel that the United States will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Kweku Lamumba, external relations coordinator for KOSSSA, joins us to discuss Haiti. Haiti prime minister Joseph Jouthe has resigned, as the island nation has devolved into chaos over the illegal extension in office of US-backed president Jovenel Moise. As Jouthe is a supporter of Moise, opposition figures are asking if this is an example of rats jumping off a sinking ship or possibly offering him as a sacrifice in hopes of appeasing the opposition?

Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: the American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss US weapons sales. The US State Department has announced that they intend to move forward with the Trump administration's deal to sell 23 billion dollars in arms to the United Arab Emirates. The deal was crafted by the Trump foreign policy team as a sweetener for the agreement to normalize relations with Israel.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss US endless wars. In a detailed article in Newsweek, William M. Arkin writes that America can't stop its endless wars. He articulates in detail the development of a US war infrastructure that has made ongoing military conflict an integral part of our economic and political reality. He also explains how the US has developed methods for fighting war without the need for troops on the ground in targeted nations.

