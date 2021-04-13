Register
11:04 GMT14 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    EU Sanctions Iran During Vienna Talks; Minneapolis Police Shooting; Facebook Censors Palestinians

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202104131082623305-eu-sanctions-iran-during-vienna-talks-minneapolis-police-shooting-facebook-censors-palestinians/

    The US is challenging two global powers and refuses to recognize that these nations have strategic interests and red lines that need not be crossed.

    Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the latest Minneapolis police shooting. The issue of racism in America is exacerbated by the refusal of the nation to recognize and confront its history of colonialism and the related racist practices necessary to carry out colonialists' oppression. Also, the officer who shot Daunte Wright is claiming that she mistook her gun for a taser. Is this a plausible excuse?

    KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. Bombastic Secretary of State Antony Blinken is pushing the limits of international diplomacy as he proposes US domination over both Taiwan and Crimea. Patrick Buchanan writes that his actions are irresponsible because he refuses to recognize the strategic interests of the world's other great powers.

    Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Iran. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed the latest Iran sanctions by the EU. The sanctions were levied at the most inopportune and inappropriate time, as the EU facilitates discussion over the nuclear deal claiming to be an unbiased actor. Also, Scott Ritter's latest article posits that Israel's attacks on Iran's nuclear program are sabotaging world peace.

    Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss US sanctions on Syria. Patrick Lawrence argues that all questions about Joe Biden's Syria policies have been answered. He goes on to say that Biden's policies are unconscionable, and could prove far worse than anything the Trump administration came up with. He also discusses Biden's support for savage jihadis in his bloodthirsty quest for regime change.

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the economy. The issue of evictions has been postponed repeatedly, as eviction moratoriums are a substitute for addressing the problem. Meanwhile, many families are getting evicted as they slip through the cracks of eviction moratorium legislation. Also, we discuss the absurdity of increasing the defense budget during a pandemic-induced economic depression. 

    Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss the ongoing war on poor and indigenous people in the Global South. The Biden administration continues to support the illegitimate dictator Jovenel Moise in Haiti, and continues the centuries-long policy of oppressing and dominating the people of the island nation. Also, the Biden administration seems to be behind the ongoing firefights along the Venezuelan border, as the US President seems poised to push harder for regime change in the oil-rich nation.

    Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. The Biden administration has announced that they are only going to restore less than half of the funds for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency's (UNRWA) support of the Palestinians. The fund decrease means that fewer people will qualify for food and other aid, increasing hunger and suffering amongst the occupied peoples of Palestine. 

    Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the Fukushima nuclear disaster. China and several other Asian nations are protesting Japan's design to dump millions of gallons of radioactive water into the oceans. Those protesting argue that the move will cause centuries of damage to the ocean and the lives of humans living off its bounty. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Police Killings, Taiwan1, UNRWA, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), jcpoa, Fukushima Daiichi, Fukushima
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protesters gesture as they gather at the gate of the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, US, 12 April 2021.
    New Wave of Violent Protests Breaks Out in Minnesota After Killing of Black Man Daunte Wright
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse