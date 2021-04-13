EU Sanctions Iran During Vienna Talks; Minneapolis Police Shooting; Facebook Censors Palestinians

The US is challenging two global powers and refuses to recognize that these nations have strategic interests and red lines that need not be crossed.

Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the latest Minneapolis police shooting. The issue of racism in America is exacerbated by the refusal of the nation to recognize and confront its history of colonialism and the related racist practices necessary to carry out colonialists' oppression. Also, the officer who shot Daunte Wright is claiming that she mistook her gun for a taser. Is this a plausible excuse?

KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. Bombastic Secretary of State Antony Blinken is pushing the limits of international diplomacy as he proposes US domination over both Taiwan and Crimea. Patrick Buchanan writes that his actions are irresponsible because he refuses to recognize the strategic interests of the world's other great powers.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Iran. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed the latest Iran sanctions by the EU. The sanctions were levied at the most inopportune and inappropriate time, as the EU facilitates discussion over the nuclear deal claiming to be an unbiased actor. Also, Scott Ritter's latest article posits that Israel's attacks on Iran's nuclear program are sabotaging world peace.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss US sanctions on Syria. Patrick Lawrence argues that all questions about Joe Biden's Syria policies have been answered. He goes on to say that Biden's policies are unconscionable, and could prove far worse than anything the Trump administration came up with. He also discusses Biden's support for savage jihadis in his bloodthirsty quest for regime change.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the economy. The issue of evictions has been postponed repeatedly, as eviction moratoriums are a substitute for addressing the problem. Meanwhile, many families are getting evicted as they slip through the cracks of eviction moratorium legislation. Also, we discuss the absurdity of increasing the defense budget during a pandemic-induced economic depression.

Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss the ongoing war on poor and indigenous people in the Global South. The Biden administration continues to support the illegitimate dictator Jovenel Moise in Haiti, and continues the centuries-long policy of oppressing and dominating the people of the island nation. Also, the Biden administration seems to be behind the ongoing firefights along the Venezuelan border, as the US President seems poised to push harder for regime change in the oil-rich nation.

Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. The Biden administration has announced that they are only going to restore less than half of the funds for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency's (UNRWA) support of the Palestinians. The fund decrease means that fewer people will qualify for food and other aid, increasing hunger and suffering amongst the occupied peoples of Palestine.

Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the Fukushima nuclear disaster. China and several other Asian nations are protesting Japan's design to dump millions of gallons of radioactive water into the oceans. Those protesting argue that the move will cause centuries of damage to the ocean and the lives of humans living off its bounty.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com