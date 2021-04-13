Iran Faces Terrorist Attack; Minneapolis Police Shooting; Assange Anniversary

Iran is reacting to an apparent terrorist attack against its Natanz facility, as observers suspect that it is an Israeli move to thwart JCPOA negotiations.

Scott Ritter, the former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Iran. Tehran and Washington remain in a standoff as the Biden administration maintains Trump's policies on the JCPOA. Also, Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz has stated that the US will be working very closely in coordination with Israel regarding the policies and terms for reentry into the nuclear agreement. It is widely known that Israel rejects the basic concepts of the agreement, and regards a military engagement as a more welcome outcome.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the latest police shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A Black man was shot by police after being stopped for dangling air fresheners in his vehicle. Police report that the victim had an outstanding warrant, but they have released no information on the nature of the warrant or exactly why the officer used deadly force.

Alexander Mercouris, host of "The Alexander Mercouris Channel" on Youtube, joins us to discuss the latest news on Ukraine and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. Turkish Prime Minister Recep Erdogan met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the tense situation on the Russian border. Erdogan backed the NATO position and called for the return of Crimea to Ukraine.

Neil Clark, journalist and broadcaster, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Advocates for press freedom marked the two-year anniversary of Julian Assange's arrest on Sunday with demands that the Biden administration drops all charges against the imprisoned publisher. They condemned Assange's arrest and threats against the beleaguered publisher of up to 175 years in prison as a threat to freedom of the press worldwide.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Biden administration’s increased threats towards Russia and China. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was interviewed by NBC's Chuck Todd, in what turned out to be an orgy of animus towards the two nuclear superpowers. Todd repeatedly challenged Blinken to be more hawkish and at times seemed to imply that military action is in order.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss President Biden's military budget request. Activists and some members of Congress are furious over the proposed military budget increase by the Biden administration. They are arguing that the administration's priorities are mixed up, as the pandemic has crushed the nation's economy and the latest round of COVID relief provided a meager one-time payment to some struggling Americans.

Marvin Weinbaum, director for the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. There are reports that Turkey is working with the US to prolong the US occupation of Afghanistan. Also, peace prospects are stalling, as the Taliban feels that they have the upper hand militarily and the current Afghan ruling elite works to maintain power when, and if, the US abandons its occupation.

Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the Global South. Peru and Ecuador held elections and the results showed promise for a growing anti-imperialist movement in South America. Also, the Biden administration is following in the footsteps of the Trump team by supporting the brutal dictatorial regime of Jovenel Moise in Haiti.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com