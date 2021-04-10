Register
07:36 GMT10 April 2021
    The Critical Hour

    Biden Appoints Ukraine Connected Gas Lobbyist to Kill Nord Stream 2; Iraq Wants US Soldiers to Leave

    The Critical Hour
    President Biden has humiliated Germany by placing a former gas lobbyist and board member of a Ukrainian state gas company in charge of thwarting the Nord Stream 2 project.

    Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to talk about this week's important stories. The Amazon union vote in Bessemer, Alabama seems to be going in favor of the company, but union officials are crying foul. Iran is signaling that the nuclear agreement negotiations in Vienna are going well, but they will hold their ground on reasonable demands. Also, the US agreement to leave Iraq has no timetable which many observers interpret as a neocon stalling tactic. 

    John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Derek Chauvin trial. Medical experts have testified that the death of George Floyd was caused directly by the pressure of a knee placed on his neck for over nine minutes. Also, an array of police personnel in Chauvin's department testified on behalf of the prosecution.

    Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in the economics and politics departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss the economy. The new stimulus bill has 5 billion dollars to address homelessness, weekly jobs claims are higher than expected, and Joe Biden is getting pushback for increasing the military budget.

    Danny Haiphong, author and contributor to Black Agenda Report, teams up with Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," to discuss news stories of the week. A post-election legislative movement is taking place in red states seemingly designed to make voting more difficult. Also, more information is coming out about Hunter Biden's laptop hard-drive, and social media censorship is growing and seems specifically targeted towards groups and individuals who oppose mainstream narratives.

    Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, and Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss foreign policy. President Biden has humiliated Germany by placing a former gas lobbyist and board member of a Ukrainian state gas company in charge of thwarting the Nord Stream 2 project. Also, Biden is balking at leaving both Iraq and Afghanistan as the DC war machine seems to be back in charge of foreign policy.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    jobs, US economy, Amazon, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Naftogaz, Amos Hochstein
    Votre message a été envoyé!
