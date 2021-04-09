Biden Prepares to "Punish" Russia; Iran Negotiations in Vienna; Will US Leave Iraq?

Joe Biden is reportedly reviewing his intelligence director's review of Russiagate claims and planning reprisals for the allegations of hacking, which may include the usual round of sanctions.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Joe Biden's foreign policy regarding Russia. President Biden is indicating that he has reviewed the numerous unhinged allegations against the Russian Federation and, unsurprisingly, the very intelligence agencies that are responsible for those allegations have substantiated them. Biden is reported to be preparing a substantial suite of reprisals to "punish" Russia for the alleged incidents.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Iran. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is making positive statements about the JCPOA conference in Vienna. Rouhani told a cabinet meeting that the talks mark a new chapter in the work to revive the agreement. He also stated that "If (Washington) shows it is honest and sincere, that's all we ask... I think we'll be able to negotiate in a short time, if necessary, with the (other parties to the deal)."

George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant and chemical engineer, joins us to discuss China. In his latest article in Asia Times, Koo argues that Joe Biden is determined to follow Donald Trump's policies on China. Koo goes on to explain how the US history of militarism has brought us to a dangerous period in which the US is openly threatening a nuclear power with unhinged regime change rhetoric.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The tension rises in Eastern Europe as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky visits the Eastern front and makes a hard push for NATO membership for a nation that many are viewing as a US colony. International security analysts are warning that bringing NATO to Russia's border would be a dangerous escalation and most are calling to diffuse the situation through diplomatic means.

Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, joins us to discuss US domestic policy. West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has dampened the hopes of some in his party, as he has taken a firm stance against abolishing the filibuster. Manchin says that under no circumstances will he vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster in what is now his most definite position on the issue. Also, President Biden has released his plan of action on gun control.

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vehemently opposing a US return to the Iran nuclear deal. His rhetoric has become unhinged as he now claims that reentering the deal will guarantee the annihilation of Israel.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins us to discuss Iraq. Tensions rise in Iraq as citizens demand that US troops exit the war-torn nation and leaders work to keep various paramilitary groups from attacking US assets. Middle East Eye is reporting that the US has agreed to leave, but has not yet established a timetable for withdrawal. Also, Israel has again attacked Syria with missiles, but Syrian anti-aircraft and anti-missile batteries seem to have intercepted most of the incoming projectiles.

Digital activist Suzie Dawson joins us to discuss social media censorship. Twitter has shut down the account of the startup company "Panquake" without an explanation. Panquake is a new platform that is working to create an alternative to US government manipulated online companies. The company uses blockchain technology and open-source software to ensure a free and honest user experience.

