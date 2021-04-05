NPR Retracts Hunter Biden Claims; Ukraine Destabilizes Europe; Iran Won't Bend on Nuclear Agreement

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on Youtube, joins us to discuss the latest news on the Hunter Biden laptop story. NPR was forced to retract a false assertion in which they claimed that the story was discredited by US intelligence agencies. Also, law professor Jonathan Turley argues that the press has never covered the story in a frank manner.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Jordan. The kingdom of Jordan was thrown into chaos as news of an attempted coup shocked the region. Also, the relationship between Israel and Jordan has hit a low point, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to approve the supply of water to Jordan as provided under the 1994 Wadi Araba peace agreement.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss international politics with a focus on Eastern Europe. The government of Ukraine has created an extremely dangerous situation as they have amassed troops and war material near the breakaway regions in the East, and also near the border with Crimea. Also, many are questioning whether the Biden administration will be stirring up trouble in the Georgia Caucasus region as the extremist neo-cons return to power in DC.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss coronavirus news. Experts are reviewing the latest coronavirus numbers to determine if it is evidence of what has been dubbed a "fourth wave" of infections. Also, the pandemic seems to be spiraling out of control in India, as they are now recording 100,000 cases daily.

Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Israeli officials have opposed democracy for the Palestinians, as they threaten to "stop everything" if the Palestinians exercise their right to self-determination and choose Hamas as their political representatives in upcoming elections. Also, testimony in the Netanyahu corruption trial moves forward, as a former editor at a news site says that he was instructed to put out positive stories about the Prime Minister and his wife.

Scott Ritter, the former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss US policy in the Middle East. Leading up to an important meeting in Vienna, Iran has reiterated their position that the US must agree to lift sanctions and return to the nuclear deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) without compromise. Also, Israeli officials continue to voice their displeasure that the Biden administration is considering returning to the agreement.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss Venezuela. Two months into the Biden administration, many are wondering if he has started a hot war with Venezuela. Military skirmishes along the border between Venezuela and Columbia are believed to be a product of US intervention and part of Biden's plan to overthrow the oil-rich nation.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On the anniversary of the assassination of Dr. King, Norm Solomon and Jeff Cohen wrote an article in Consortium News in which they discuss the liberal contempt for Dr. King's opposition to US militarism during the final year of his life.

