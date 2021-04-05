Register
10:11 GMT06 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    NPR Retracts Hunter Biden Claims; Ukraine Destabilizes Europe; Iran Won't Bend on Nuclear Agreement

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202104051082550249-npr-retracts-hunter-biden-claims-ukraine-destabilizes-europe-iran-wont-bend-on-nuclear-agreement/

    NPR is forced to retract false claims that the Hunter Biden laptop story was discredited by US intelligence agencies.

    Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on Youtube, joins us to discuss the latest news on the Hunter Biden laptop story. NPR was forced to retract a false assertion in which they claimed that the story was discredited by US intelligence agencies. Also, law professor Jonathan Turley argues that the press has never covered the story in a frank manner.

    Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Jordan. The kingdom of Jordan was thrown into chaos as news of an attempted coup shocked the region. Also, the relationship between Israel and Jordan has hit a low point, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to approve the supply of water to Jordan as provided under the 1994 Wadi Araba peace agreement.

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss international politics with a focus on Eastern Europe. The government of Ukraine has created an extremely dangerous situation as they have amassed troops and war material near the breakaway regions in the East, and also near the border with Crimea. Also, many are questioning whether the Biden administration will be stirring up trouble in the Georgia Caucasus region as the extremist neo-cons return to power in DC.

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss coronavirus news. Experts are reviewing the latest coronavirus numbers to determine if it is evidence of what has been dubbed a "fourth wave" of infections. Also, the pandemic seems to be spiraling out of control in India, as they are now recording 100,000 cases daily. 

    Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Israeli officials have opposed democracy for the Palestinians, as they threaten to "stop everything" if the Palestinians exercise their right to self-determination and choose Hamas as their political representatives in upcoming elections. Also, testimony in the Netanyahu corruption trial moves forward, as a former editor at a news site says that he was instructed to put out positive stories about the Prime Minister and his wife.

    Scott Ritter, the former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss US policy in the Middle East. Leading up to an important meeting in Vienna, Iran has reiterated their position that the US must agree to lift sanctions and return to the nuclear deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) without compromise. Also, Israeli officials continue to voice their displeasure that the Biden administration is considering returning to the agreement. 

    Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss Venezuela. Two months into the Biden administration, many are wondering if he has started a hot war with Venezuela. Military skirmishes along the border between Venezuela and Columbia are believed to be a product of US intervention and part of Biden's plan to overthrow the oil-rich nation. 

    Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On the anniversary of the assassination of Dr. King, Norm Solomon and Jeff Cohen wrote an article in Consortium News in which they discuss the liberal contempt for Dr. King's opposition to US militarism during the final year of his life.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Venezuela, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Hunter Biden, Vienna, Martin Luther King Jr
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse