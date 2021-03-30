Iran Rejects US Attempts to Modify Nuclear Deal; Iraqis Push US to Leave; George Floyd Trial

Professor Richard Lachman, professor at the University at Albany, SUNY and author of "Capitalists in Spite of Themselves," joins us to discuss the George Floyd trial. Day one of the Derek Chavin trial featured the defense and the prosecution painting dramatically different pictures of the death of George Floyd. Floyd's murder sparked protests and unrest for months in the US and beyond. Several jurors seem to exhibit emotional reactions when a video of Floyd's death was played in court.

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Iran. US officials have prepared a new proposal to rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). However, Iran has already signaled that they will not accept any modifications or renegotiations for the deal. Also, Iranian elections are on the horizon, and international security analysts speculate that hardliners will likely take power and reject all overtures from the US for a return to the agreement.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, a board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss the latest coronavirus news. US health officials are sounding the alarm as covid numbers rise by almost twelve percent. Also, New York Governor Cuomo faces new allegations of impropriety as evidence of bias towards his close associates have been unearthed.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Syria. There are fresh allegations that the US is involved in the theft and smuggling of Syria's oil and wheat, as devastating sanctions create famine and death in the besieged nation. Also, former US Senator Richard Black has come out in opposition to US activities in Syria, including supporting Jihadis, pillaging natural resources, and maintaining an illegal occupation.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in both the economics and politics departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss the economy. President Biden is facing pressure from the left to hearken back to FDR's legacy when creating his infrastructure plan. This would mean a massive deal that focuses on long-term job creation. Also, the pandemic has accelerated retirements, which some argue has negative effects on economic growth.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss China. China and Iran have signed a massive economic agreement which is expected to complicate the US plans to use coercive sanctions against the Islamic Republic. Also, China has issued a rebuttal to President Biden's argument that he is representing democratic forces of the world who are aligned against autocracy.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss US Middle East policy. The Biden administration is signaling that they have no intention of sticking to the peace agreement requiring the removal of US troops by May 1. Also, the Iraqi parliament is expected to push hard for the removal of troops and an end to the US occupation of their nation. The Biden team has been silent and appears set to reject their appeal.

Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. In his latest Mintpress News article, Peled argues that Israel creates enemies by its own criminal behavior and "then claims the right to protect itself from the very people it alienated through these criminal acts." He goes on to discuss Israel's use of language to hide their brutal oppression of the Palestinians.

