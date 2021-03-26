Biden's 1st Presser; Craig Murray Convicted; UK Spies on its Citizens

Free speech activists in the UK are outraged over the conviction of former ambassador Craig Murray for comments made through tweets and on his personal blog.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss President Biden's press conference. Ted discusses the content as well as Biden's mental acuity during today's highly anticipated event.

James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Representative Adam Smith, chair of the House armed services committee, has stated that President Biden has elected to remain in Afghanistan beyond the May 1st agreed date for troop withdrawal. Smith argues that the time is logistically impossible and that Biden is seeking to negotiate for more time. Meanwhile, the Taliban says that there may be consequences for breaching the agreement.

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on Youtube, joins us to discuss the conviction of Craig Murray. In what many free speech activists are calling a miscarriage of justice, a Scottish court has found Craig Murray in contempt of court for articles posted to his website & several tweets. Court is adjourned until May 7th.

Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the US attempts to thwart the independence of nations in the Global South. Dan Kovalik argues that the US is invoking the "bugaboo" of Russia and China trying to dominate the Global South as a way of propagandizing American citizens into supporting its hegemonic intentions. Also, Professor Danny Shaw describes a day in the life of Haitian protestors who oppose imperialism and dictatorship.

KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss Russia and China's unified response to recent US provocations. An article in Global Times asserts that the Eurasian alliance has a definition of multilateralism that does not include using claims of human rights violations as a weapon to dominate its adversaries. They argue that the only version of a "rules-based international order" that should be respected is one in which international law is at the foundation.

Chris Hedges, author, speaker, and investigative journalist, joins us to discuss his latest article. In his article "The Evil Within Us," Hedges argues that Christian fascist ideology led to the Atlanta killings. Hedges says that "Millions of largely white Americans, hermetically sealed within the ideology of the Christian right, yearn to destroy the Satanic forces they blame for the debacle of their lives."

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss recent evidence that the intelligence agencies are flagrantly violating US law by getting involved in US politics. A recent Glenn Greenwald article asserts that intelligence agencies are using the issue of domestic terrorism to justify illegal intelligence operations on US soil. A recent Department of Homeland Security Report on domestic terrorism shows that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) were involved in its creation.

Taylor Hudak, journalist and editor of "Activism Munich," joins us to discuss recent evidence that the UK government is spying on its citizens. A recently released "security review" asserts that “boundaries between war and peace, prosperity and security, trade and development, and domestic and foreign policy,” have become "increasingly redundant."

