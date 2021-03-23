Register
24 March 2021
    The Critical Hour

    Colorado Supermarket Massacre Leaves Ten Dead

    The Critical Hour
    A second mass shooting in as many weeks reopens the subject of gun rights and the filibuster in the US Congress

    David Schultz, author and professor of political science and law at Hamline University, joins us to discuss another mass shooting. A year after the covid pandemic shook the world, America reopens only to find that the issue of mass shootings has reawakened, as two brutal massacres in two weeks leave the nation shaken. Also, a number of Democrats are pushing the dissolution of the filibuster as a means to pass contentious gun regulations that GOP leaders will otherwise block.

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the strategic alliance that is between Russia and China. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov held a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday, in which he proclaimed that “We reject zero-sum geopolitical games and reject unilateral, illegitimate sanctions that our Western colleagues resort to more and more often.” Also, Russia and China are moving towards dumping the US dollar as the global currency as a means to counter the effect of growing Western sanctions against them and their allies.

    Gary Flowers, radio talk show host and public policy analyst, joins us to discuss a unique reparations program that is being instituted in Evanston, Illinois. The city council approved a program that will make $400,000 available in $25,000 homeownership and improvement grants. The opportunities will be afforded to residents who can prove that they are direct descendants of those who lived in the city between 1919 and 1969. This program is part of a 10 million dollar legislative program that will be funded by taxes from legal cannabis sales.

    Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss Ukraine. An interesting article by Anatol Lieven argues that the US should stop arming the Ukrainians in eastern Ukraine, because the conflict is a dead-end that must ultimately be resolved through diplomatic means. It goes on to assert that the Ukrainian army would be quickly destroyed by Russian forces in the event of a confrontation and that the US and EU would be loath to enter the war. Therefore, the conflict should be resolved as quickly as possible through diplomatic means.

    Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Saudi Arabia has again broached the notion of a cease-fire that would be monitored and supervised by the United Nations. Once again, the Houthi leaders argue that any Saudi push for an end to hostilities will ring hollow unless the blockade of goods is halted. 

    William J Astore, retired lieutenant USAF colonel and a senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. US foreign policy is ineffective because of the counterproductive habit of making unrealistic demands of nations under the guise of diplomatic negotiations. US diplomatic demands often come across as thinly veiled pretenses to escalate international tensions as more often than not, those demands are founded in absurd narratives created by US intelligence agencies. 

    Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Israelis return to the polls for the fourth time in two years, as the political stalemate in the Middle Eastern nation shows no signs of abating. Fear of covid infection at crowded polling centers may affect voter turnout and make this round of elections particularly difficult to predict. 

    Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Kamala Harris. Caleb's latest book "Kamala Harris and the Future of America," dissects the battles between various factions of the elite ruling class and explains how Kamala Harris fits into their plans for America and ultimately the world. Maupin compares the mainstream narrative which positions Harris as a firebrand progressive with her political history as a harsh prosecutor turned establishment politician. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Multimedia
    Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after being inside a King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene
    Votre message a été envoyé!
