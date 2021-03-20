Biden Insults Putin; Jobless Claims Rise, More Dubious Election Interference Claims

The Russian ambassador has been recalled after President Biden referred to Russian President Putin as a "killer" and threatened further actions over dubious claims of election interference.

Dr. Emmit Riley, a political scientist and assistant professor of Africana Studies at DePauw University, joins us to review the important domestic policy stories for the week. Democrats and Republicans wrangle over the future of the filibuster. Republican legislators in Georgia have introduced a voting bill that would significantly affect voting rights in the Southern state, and Asian Americans fear more violence as the US continues to spread negative propaganda against China.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, a board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss the latest coronavirus news. Dr. Anthony Fauci argued with libertarian Senator Rand Paul over the need for masks in the fight against COVID. Also, 40% of all US health workers have not been vaccinated and the US has vaccinated approximately 100 million of its citizens.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the pandemic economy. Jobless claims rose by 50,000 for the week ending on March 13th despite most businesses in the US reopening. Also, progressive members of the US House of Representatives are continuing to pressure the Biden administration in their fight for an increase in the minimum wage.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at TheDuran.com and host of "The Duran" on YouTube, come together to discuss this week's breaking news regarding Russia and China. US President Joe Biden shocked many in the diplomatic community with a clumsy verbal attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin. US intelligence agencies have launched new claims of election interference against Russia and a long list of other official adversaries, and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that he will be visiting China two days after the meeting with US officials.

Margaret Kimberley, a editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," and Dan Kovalik, labor and human rights lawyer, professor, and author, come together to discuss foreign policy. US intelligence agencies have once again released a report with dubious allegations of election interference against a number of nations and international groups that "coincidentally" happen to be on their list for sanctions and/or regime change. Also, the US government is supporting the dictatorial government of Haitian dictator Jovenel Moise, and Black Agenda Report contributor Danny Haiphong has a new article in which he argues that “Humanitarian interventionist lies represent the most dangerous form of misinformation currently fueling the U.S.’s new Cold War.”

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com