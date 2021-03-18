Register
12:02 GMT18 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    US Intel Agencies Lodge Claims of Election Interference Against Their Official List of Enemies

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202103181082376417-us-intel-agencies-lodge-claims-of-election-interference-against-their-official-list-of-enemies/

    The US National Intelligence Council is claiming that most of the major nations targeted for sanctions and regime change were involved in election interference in the US in 2020.

    Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of both Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss election interference claims. The US intelligence agencies are again making abstract election interference claims against foreign nations. This time they included a list of nations and groups that are targeted for regime change or otherwise named as official adversaries. As usual, the intelligence agencies are reporting an attack that only they can detect and provide no evidence or support other than their history of lies and deception.

    Ted Rall, a political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss 2020 election interference by the Democratic Party. A new book called "Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency," makes claims that the real election battle for the Democrats in 2020 was against Bernie Sanders. They claim that the party used its entire apparatus to interfere in the election and ensure that the Vermont Senator could not win the primary battle.

    Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss the new Cold War. A new Black Agenda Report article by Danny Haiphong asserts that the new Cold War is built on lies and the dismissal of actual war crimes. Danny argues that "whatever separation that existed between the military-industrial complex and the US corporate media is a thing of the past." He goes on to give numerous examples with a particular focus on China and Venezuela.

    David Schultz, author and professor of political science and law at Hamline University, joins us to discuss filibuster reform. Amidst numerous calls for filibuster reform, President Biden has come out in favor of changes to the filibuster. Biden argues that the current form of the Senate's most controversial rule is thwarting democracy and is giving his blessing for, at minimum, forcing parties to require senators who wish to obstruct to hold the floor and speak continuously.

    Scott Ritter, a former United Nations weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. A military insider reveals how the military worked to obstruct President Trump's efforts to remove troops from Afghanistan. A Grayzone article outlines how the military establishment was once again successful in preventing the drawdown of troops and ending hostilities in the occupied nation.

    Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss US oppression of nations in the global south. The Biden administration is supporting the unconstitutional extension of the presidency of Jovenel Moise in Haiti. Also, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, has spoken out against the prosecution of US puppet and Bolivian coup plotter Jeanine Anez.

    Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. James Zogby's latest article argues that the Biden administration is taking the same track as his predecessors regarding Israel. Biden has so far demonstrated that he will defer to Israel when it comes to Middle East policy regarding Iran and Palestine. 

    Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Syrian sanctions. China has joined Russia in condemning the brutal sanctions levied against Syria by the US empire and its vassal allies. Also, numerous members of congress and peace organizations are arguing that President Biden's bombing of Syria was illegal.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    CIA, Iraq, sanctions, Russia, Palestine, Israel, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Staff from teamLab wearing swimsuits walk inside a piece of digital artwork combining light, water, and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    When Digital Art Meets Tradition: Japan's teamLab Presents Digital Sauna
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse