US Intel Agencies Lodge Claims of Election Interference Against Their Official List of Enemies

The US National Intelligence Council is claiming that most of the major nations targeted for sanctions and regime change were involved in election interference in the US in 2020.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of both Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss election interference claims. The US intelligence agencies are again making abstract election interference claims against foreign nations. This time they included a list of nations and groups that are targeted for regime change or otherwise named as official adversaries. As usual, the intelligence agencies are reporting an attack that only they can detect and provide no evidence or support other than their history of lies and deception.

Ted Rall, a political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss 2020 election interference by the Democratic Party. A new book called "Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency," makes claims that the real election battle for the Democrats in 2020 was against Bernie Sanders. They claim that the party used its entire apparatus to interfere in the election and ensure that the Vermont Senator could not win the primary battle.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss the new Cold War. A new Black Agenda Report article by Danny Haiphong asserts that the new Cold War is built on lies and the dismissal of actual war crimes. Danny argues that "whatever separation that existed between the military-industrial complex and the US corporate media is a thing of the past." He goes on to give numerous examples with a particular focus on China and Venezuela.

David Schultz, author and professor of political science and law at Hamline University, joins us to discuss filibuster reform. Amidst numerous calls for filibuster reform, President Biden has come out in favor of changes to the filibuster. Biden argues that the current form of the Senate's most controversial rule is thwarting democracy and is giving his blessing for, at minimum, forcing parties to require senators who wish to obstruct to hold the floor and speak continuously.

Scott Ritter, a former United Nations weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. A military insider reveals how the military worked to obstruct President Trump's efforts to remove troops from Afghanistan. A Grayzone article outlines how the military establishment was once again successful in preventing the drawdown of troops and ending hostilities in the occupied nation.

Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss US oppression of nations in the global south. The Biden administration is supporting the unconstitutional extension of the presidency of Jovenel Moise in Haiti. Also, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, has spoken out against the prosecution of US puppet and Bolivian coup plotter Jeanine Anez.

Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. James Zogby's latest article argues that the Biden administration is taking the same track as his predecessors regarding Israel. Biden has so far demonstrated that he will defer to Israel when it comes to Middle East policy regarding Iran and Palestine.

Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Syrian sanctions. China has joined Russia in condemning the brutal sanctions levied against Syria by the US empire and its vassal allies. Also, numerous members of congress and peace organizations are arguing that President Biden's bombing of Syria was illegal.

