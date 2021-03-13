Gov. Cuomo Faces Impeachment; UN Coalition Forms Against Unilateralism

Ted Rall, a political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to review the important stories for the week. Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing impeachment procedures as he refuses to step down in the face of multiple allegations of sexually inappropriate actions. Also, the George Floyd trial begins and a bipartisan group of congressional war hawks works to undermine a US return to the Iran nuclear agreement (JCPOA).

Richard Wolff, Professor of Economics, Host of "Democracy At Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss this week's economic stories. Professor Wolff discusses the 1.9 trillion dollar COVID-relief package, and gives our hosts his idea of what would be necessary to address both proximate and structural problems in the US economy. Also, Dr. Wolff critiques the economic response to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Dr. Jehan "Gigi" El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine and founding director of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences' Rodman Institute, and Dr. Yolandra Hancock, a board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, join us to discuss the latest coronavirus news. The doctors discuss the current status of vaccine distribution and efficacy. President Biden tells the states to make the vaccine available to all adults by May 1st. Also, a new movement is pushing for #peoplesvaccine day of action to eliminate vaccine patents.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, and Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at TheDuran.com and host of "The Duran" on YouTube, come together to discuss Russia-China unity. Russia and China are forming a unified front against imperialism and unilateralism. Our guests describe the US policies that have driven these two powerful nations to determine that they must unite to oppose US world hegemony. Also, they discuss Middle East geopolitics, and a new 16 nation group that is forming at the UN to oppose a unipolar world order.

Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," and Gary Flowers, radio talk show host and public policy analyst, join us for a panel discussion. A number of activists are pushing Chuck Schumer to eliminate the filibuster in light of a unified front from the GOP opposing President Biden's agenda. Should they act to eliminate this vestige of Jim Crow politics or would the long-term danger of radical legislation be too great of a threat? Also, Andrew Cuomo is facing possible impeachment as more women come out with stories of sexual harassment, and progressives are losing patience with Biden's Iran policy.

