13:38 GMT10 March 2021
    The Critical Hour

    Iowa Journalist Facing Criminal Charges for Covering Protests

    The Critical Hour
    A reporter for The Des Moines Register is facing charges for her arrest while covering the George Floyd protests last summer.

    Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, joins us to discuss a journalist who is facing criminal charges for her reporting. Andrea Sahouri, a public-safety reporter for The Des Moines Register, was pepper-sprayed and arrested while covering protests last summer even though she identified herself as a member of the press corps. First Amendment activists are arguing that she was illegally arrested simply for doing her job.

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss coronavirus news. The lax delivery of the vaccine to developing nations is likely to cause long-term problems in helping the world recover from the deadly pandemic. Also, a new Brazilian COVID variant seems to be spreading rapidly, but tests show that the Pfizer vaccine is effective in countering it. Also, about one-third of all GOP voters say that they will not get vaccinated.

    Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss politics in the global south. Brazilian politician Lula De Silva has been cleared of all criminal allegations, and he looks to be planning a run for the nation's top seat. De Silva was the target of a sinister plot known as "Operation Car Wash," in which politicians and members of the judiciary worked together to frame him for a crime that he did not commit. Also, Evo Morales' Mas party is increasing its power as it dominates local elections in Bolivia.

    Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Pope's visit to Iraq. The Pope's visit to Iraq was significant in that the anti-war, anti-genocide, and anti-sectarian discussion runs afoul of the Western imperialist agenda. Also, it is conspicuous that western media outlets are failing to report on the first meeting since the 7th century between a Roman Catholic Pope and a Shiite spiritual leader. 

    Medea Benjamin, the founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss a Mintpress article that uses her research. Codepink research shows that the US has dropped an average of 465 bombs per day for the last 20 years in the greater Middle East/North Africa region. CODEPINK’s numbers are based primarily on official US military releases, as well as data from the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, the Yemen Data Project, and the New America Foundation.

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss US-Russia relations. The Kremlin is showing great concern over a threat by the Biden administration to launch a major cyberwar operation against the Russian Federation. Also, leaders of the Democratic Party are working arduously to return the world to the dangerous Cold War-era.

    K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Chinese President Xi Jinping argues that Russia and China need to work together to thwart color revolutions and US-led regime change efforts. Also, Alexei Maslov, Director of the Institute of the Far East at the Russian Academy of Sciences, asserts that the US "won’t let China offer its high technology to, first and foremost, Western European countries, as well as African and Latin American states."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

