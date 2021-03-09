Register
09:28 GMT09 March 2021
    The Critical Hour

    US Planning Cyber Attacks Against Russia and Possibly China

    The Critical Hour
    The New York Times is reporting that the Biden administration is planning massive cyberattacks against Russia in retaliation for unsubstantiated claims related to the "Solar Winds" hack.

    Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss a report that the Biden administration is planning a cyber-attack against Russia. The New York Times is reporting that the Biden administration is planning new sanctions and massive cyber attacks against Russia. The same groups that blamed Russia for the Solar Winds hack are now blaming China for another recent cyber intrusion. The Biden foreign-policy team is reportedly looking into cyber attacks against China as well, as they transform into an online warfare regime.

    Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss COVID relief. Congressional Democrats are taking heat as they renege on the promise to deliver $2,000 checks to voters. The Biden team has also given in to "blue dog" Democrats by introducing means testing for COVID-relief checks, resulting in 17 million fewer citizens being eligible for the help. Additionally, the fight for a 15-dollar minimum wage has died, as several millionaire democrats doomed the effort in the Senate.

    Ted Rall, a political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the plight of Andrew Cuomo. Governor Andrew Cuomo is signaling that he plans to hold onto his position as calls for a resignation grow. New York Senate-Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has joined the chorus of politicians calling for Cuomo's resignation on Sunday arguing that Cuomo should step down "for the good of the state." Also, the state legislature has voted to strip the embattled governor of his emergency powers.

    Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at TheDuran.com and host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss international censorship. Facebook has censored Russian media outlets. A recent investigation has unearthed that the censorship has come at the behest of a shadowy group called "Stopfake" which is related to both Ukraine and the NATO-funded group "The Atlantic Council." Also, the shadowy group "Stopfake," which is being used by Facebook to identify posts for censorship, has ties to one of the most dubious attacks on alternative media in years, the infamous Washington Post "Propornot" article. 

    Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss voting. President Biden has signed an executive order instructing his subordinates to develop a strategic plan for promoting voter registration and participation, including potentially applying to be a state-designated voter registration agency and providing recommendations on leave for federal employees to vote or to serve as poll workers. This comes on the anniversary of the infamous "Bloody Sunday" in which hundreds of civil rights activists were severely beaten while marching for voting rights.

    John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss criminal justice. The trial of the officer accused in the death of George Floyd is set to begin. Also, the subject of the death penalty in America is at the forefront, as the Julius Jones execution date hangs in legal limbo. The parole and probation boards in Oklahoma are reviewing the application for commutation for Mr. Jones, and both the Attorney General and defense team have weighed in.

    William J Astore, retired lieutenant USAF colonel and a senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, joins us to discuss Pentagon spending. Open Secrets has an article about the methods used by foreign governments and arms-industry representatives to influence government contracts for arms sales. The article reveals that defense companies have directed $285 million in campaign contributions and $2.5 billion in lobbying-spending to influence defense policy.

    Miko Peled, an author and activist, joins us to talk about Israel. Pro-Palestinian organizations are lambasting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his recent comments about the International Criminal Court. Blinken has joined the Israeli government in opposing the ICC investigation into potential Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    News
    All news
    All news
    Votre message a été envoyé!
