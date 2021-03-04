Biden Syria Bombing Elicits Backlash Rocket Attacks

A barrage of rockets struck a US installation in Iraq just a day after Iraqi militias promised that Biden's attack on their compatriots would be costly for US personnel in the region.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, author of "America's Undeclared War" joins us to discuss the rocket attacks on US installations in Iraq. A day after Iraqi private militia units vowed to take the gloves off in the Middle East, a barrage of rockets struck a US installation in Iraq. Has the Biden administration's decision to attack Syria unleashed a deadly wave of attacks and reprisals? Also, the Pentagon has released footage of Iranian missiles striking a US installation after the assassination of General Qassem

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the latest round of EU/US coordinated sanctions against Russia regarding Alexei Navalny. The Kremlin stresses that the prosecution of Alexei Navalny is an internal issue and that the EU and US are meddling in their affairs. Also, the Social Democratic Party, a key member of Germany’s ruling coalition, has said that it wants to see the country take a different approach to relations with Russia.

Neil Clark, journalist and broadcaster, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Australian federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese is reported to have argued against the imprisonment of Julian Assange in a closed meeting with his caucus. According to persons present at the time, Albanese responded “Enough is enough, I don’t have sympathy for many of his actions, but essentially I can’t see what is served by keeping him incarcerated,” when asked for his opinion on the matter. Albanese has not come out with a similar statement on the record.

Chris Hedges, an investigative journalist, returns to enlighten us about his latest article, "The Age of Social Murder." In his article, Hedges posits that the ruling elite class is well aware that their failure to address climate change will lead to human destruction. He says that the deaths of millions due to their reckless behavior effectively means that they are murdering every human being on earth. Hedges finishes his piece by arguing that "A decade from now we'll look back at the current global ruling class as the most criminal in human history, willfully dooming millions upon millions of people to die."

Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Iran. The Biden administration is making a number of moves that seem designed to doom the nuclear deal. Israeli officials are bragging that Biden will consult with them before making any final decisions of re-entering the agreement. Also, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has warned the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) against adopting a resolution against Iran at a session of its Board of Governors.

James Carey, editor and co-owner of Geopolitics Alert, joins us to talk about Afghanistan. Despite a 20-year bloody slog and no progress, two former US Secretaries of Defense are arguing that the US needs to continue its occupation of Afghanistan. Mark Esper and Robert Gates claim that leaving troops in the war-torn nation is the least bad option. Also, Ron Enzweiler's latest article argues that the occupation of Afghanistan "is and will always be a lost cause."

Ajamu Baraka, the 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Venezuela and Haiti. Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke to US-backed Venezuelan politician Juan Guaido, claiming that he is out to return democracy to the besieged nation. As with many other foreign policy positions, the Biden administration has decided to stick with the Trump administration course on Venezuela. Also, Canada is supporting the position of the US empire and working to deny the people of Haiti an opportunity to replace US puppet dictator Jovenel Moise.

Jim Kavanagh, a writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch and author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss the US COVID economy. Eleven House Democrats have authored a letter to president Biden pushing him to make recurring payments to US citizens as part of his COVID relief bill. Also, Biden's COVID bill does not extend the national ban on evictions, and homeless activists fear that millions of Americans will suffer eviction and homelessness in the near future.

