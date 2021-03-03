Register
    The Critical Hour

    Congressional Censors Move to Shut Down Ideological Adversaries

    The Critical Hour
    First Amendment-protections in peril as House members call for using big tech to censor or bar opposing viewpoints

    Ted Rall, a political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss censorship. Civil libertarians are crying foul as members of Congress advocate for using online behemoths to shut down opposing viewpoints. Two House Democrats authored a letter intended to strong-arm various companies, such as AT&T and Verizon, into dropping conservative news outlets from their television lineup. The letter specifically targeted those news outlets that the two members oppose. Also, Democrats questioned the 2016 election results, but faced no calls for censorship in the way that they are now advocating.

    Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, joins us to discuss the current perils of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. A third complaint has come out regarding Andrew Cuomo. In the latest of a series of complaints, a New York woman claims that Governor Cuomo placed his hand on her exposed back and asked if he could kiss her, loudly enough for a person standing nearby to hear. Will the avalanche of complaints, combined with the coronavirus scandal, be enough to end the beleaguered governor's political career?

    Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss propaganda in the US media. A new Gallup poll shows that attitudes towards Russia and China in the US are at an all-time low. Mainstream media outlets have spent an inordinate amount of resources demonizing the official CIA boogeymen over the last several years, and it seems to be paying dark dividends. A new Cold War that is capable of ending human existence has been created using a combination of government, mainstream media, and government-sponsored think-tank resources. Also, the US announces sanctions against Russia ostensibly for the Navalny case.

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss economics. Senator Bernie Sanders is at odds with Democratic leadership regarding the fight for a 15-dollar minimum wage. Many are arguing that this issue will define the Biden administration's economic policy, and may have a dramatic effect on the success of Democrats during the midterms. 

    Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at TheDuran.com and host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Pentagon has advised that they are giving 125 million dollars in military aid to Ukraine. Also, President Joe Biden has released a statement that he will never accept Russia's annexation of Crimea. 

    Elisabeth Myers, lawyer and former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia, joins us to discuss Saudi Arabia and Yemen. The UK is supporting the Saudi war on Yemen by continuing sales of military hardware while slashing aid. Also, the US is claiming that they do not sanction world leaders as they are criticized for overlooking the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. 

    Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Syria. Iraqi PMU forces are signaling that they will retaliate against US forces in the region as a response to airstrikes against their compatriots on the Iraq/Syria border. Also, Ron Paul argues that Joe Biden's orders to conduct airstrikes in Syria are illegal, and clearly constitute an impeachable offense.

    Immigration attorney Carlos Castaneda joins us to discuss a landmark Supreme Court case regarding voting rights. The SCOTUS is hearing an Arizona case in which a number of restrictions were placed on potential voters. A lower court ruled that the restrictions were unconstitutional in that they disproportionately affected Black, Hispanic, and Native American voters. The case involves a controversial method called ballot collection or "ballot harvesting." However, a lower court argued that they “found no meaningful threat that ballot collection leads to fraud.”

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

