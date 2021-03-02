Former French President Sarkozy Convicted and Sentenced to Jail

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss a landmark conviction in a French court. Former President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption and influence-peddling and sentenced to 3 years, with 2 of them suspended. The crimes were related to Sarkozy trying to illegally obtain information about a separate investigation into his campaign finances. Sarkozy faces a second trial in two weeks, and a third investigation continues regarding his receipt of money from Libya.

Professor Richard Lachman, Professor at the University at Albany, SUNY and author of "Capitalists in Spite of Themselves," joins us to discuss the ongoing investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. A second woman has come out with allegations of sexual harassment against the beleaguered governor of New York. Cuomo is not contesting the allegations but argues that the interaction was intended to be playful. Observers are now saying that the governor's days in office are numbered due to the weight of these allegations, coupled with his disastrous COVID response.

Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian, and the daughter of former Nigerian President Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss the latest on COVID vaccines. McKesson, the partner for the US government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution, has begun the distribution of Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine. This vaccine, unlike the others, is supposed to supply adequate protection from the deadly coronavirus pathogen with a single jab.

Shane Stranahan, co-host of Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the return of Donald Trump. In his latest appearance at the CPAC summit, President Trump stepped back into the ring by attacking his enemies both inside and outside the GOP. Trump hit all of the conservative talking points attacking Biden on immigration, transgender rights, and claiming credit for the pandemic vaccine. Trump also went after several Republicans who supported his impeachment, with particular ire reserved for US House Representative Liz Cheney.

Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the Biden administration's continuation of America's endless wars. President Biden is getting some pushback for his latest attack on Syria regarding the authorization for the use of military force. Also, The New York Times has posted an op-ed arguing that Joe Biden is pushing the failed policies of empire in a uniquely competitive multi-polar world.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia is experiencing an internal crisis as the military is calling for the replacement of the current leader. The President has refused the Prime Minister's order to dismiss the military chief, and protesters have broken into government buildings. Also, Afghanistan has a history of being the graveyard of empires. Will the US be the latest empire to suffer the curse of death at the hands of this poor but unconquerable nation?

Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector in Iran, joins us. In an easily predictable move, Iran has rejected an offer from European diplomats to meet regarding the JCPOA. The Biden team has tried the same failed strategy as the Trump administration is trying to draw Iran into talks about the JCPOA, and points further without offering significant sanction relief. Iran has taken the justifiable position of offering to return to the deal as originally negotiated, and the European offer was predictably dead on arrival.

Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, and Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and editor of the "Black Agenda Review," a segment of the news magazine The Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. Massive protests continue in Port-au-Prince and throughout the island nation, as citizens revolt against the illegal extension in the office of US-backed dictator Jovenel Moise. Also, seventy-two organizations and over seven hundred individuals signed an open letter calling for the Biden administration to end its illegal and destructive intervention in Haiti.

