Biden Bombs Syria as Americans Wait for Pandemic Relief Bill

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to talk about this week's important stories. The US war machine is back in full swing as President Biden ordered an illegal airstrike against Syria, while Congress dawdles over an economic relief bill. Also, Biden spoke with the King of Saudi Arabia in preparation for the release of a report about the killing of Jamaal Khashoggi, and Iran goes after Israel for recent activity at their clandestine nuclear weapons facility.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in the Economics and Politics Departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss economic news for the week. The push for a 15-dollar minimum wage is waning as progressive Democrats in the House of Representatives warn that failure to pass the legislation will cost the party dearly in the midterms. Additionally, Dr. Jack is warning that a number of significant economic red flags are showing, and President Biden's argument against student debt relief is panned and rebutted by a Harvard newspaper.

Dr. Jehan "Gigi" El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine and founding director of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences' Rodman Institute; and Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, join us to discuss the latest coronavirus news. A New York Times story argues that a combination of vaccine therapy and an abundance of caution could allow a return to normal life by mid-summer. Also, two new studies seem to show that a single Pfizer dose is sufficient for people who have had COVID and have some level of resistance.

Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, and Dan Kovalik, labor and human rights lawyer, professor, and author come together to discuss foreign policy. Friend of the show Professor Danny Shaw reports from Haiti that the people are in total revolt over the US-backed dictator Jovenel Moise's refusal to leave the office at the constitutionally mandated time. Joe Biden has launched airstrikes in Syria, Secretary of State Tony Blinken is threatening a long list of "adversaries" including Venezuela, Iran, Nicaragua, China, Cuba, and Russia, and President Biden continues Trump's maximum pressure campaign against Iran.

Dr. Emmit Riley, political scientist and assistant professor of Africana Studies at DePauw University, and Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, join us to talk about domestic politics. The US accounts for 40.3 percent of the world's military spending, and China is a distant second with 10 percent. Is this sustainable as the citizens face a pandemic-related economic catastrophe? Also, progressives press VP Kamala Harris to intervene on behalf of the fight for a fifteen-dollar minimum wage and Trump flexes his political muscles as he still dominates the GOP landscape.

