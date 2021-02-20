Register
12:13 GMT20 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Biden Administration Agrees to Meet With Iran Over Nuke Deal

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202102201082133629-biden-administration-agrees-to-meet-with-iran-over-nuke-deal/

    The Biden administration agreed Thursday to meet with Iran and other world powers to discuss reentry in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to talk about this week's important stories. The Biden administration is signaling that they will meet with Iranian diplomats regarding the JCPOA. However, Iran has made it clear that they will not renegotiate any of the previously determined parameters of the agreement. Also, Texas is rattled by the tragic circumstances brought about by a freak weather pattern and the State's inability to provide basic services.

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. New unemployment numbers are signaling that the economy is on a downward trajectory. Also, millions of jobs are related to industries that may never come back and are in desperate need of retraining, and West Virginians are blasting pro-austerity Senator Joe Manchin for refusing to support an increased minimum wage.

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss coronavirus news. The coronavirus pandemic and its related maladies have lowered the life expectancy in America by one year. Also, the vaccine rollout is experiencing some major problems related to weather and the need for special storage conditions, and the Pfizer vaccine may be effective enough with one dose to allow patients to forego the normally required second regiment. 

    Danny Haiphong, author and contributor to Black Agenda Report, teams up with Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," to discuss news stories of the week. Hundreds of thousands of Haitians are taking to the streets to protest the illegally-extended presidential term of the US-backed dictator Jovenel Moise. Also, they discuss the massive scandal surrounding New York governor Andrew Cuomo, and the tragic circumstances experienced by hundreds of thousands of Texans with no electricity or water.

    Dr. Margaret Flowers, pediatrician, health reform activist and co-director at Popular Resistance, and Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, join us to discuss the news. A recent economic study shows that Joe Biden's argument against student debt relief is incorrect. The study shows that "Young adult borrowers in low- and lower-middle-income communities would receive an outsized share of forgiveness in aggregate dollars compared to middle and upper-income communities." Biden has argued that the wealthy who attend elite universities would benefit the most. Also, how will Facebook's move to stop all news content in Australia affect the future of social media?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Pfizer, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), Texas, Andrew Cuomo, COVID-19, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse