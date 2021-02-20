Biden Administration Agrees to Meet With Iran Over Nuke Deal

The Biden administration agreed Thursday to meet with Iran and other world powers to discuss reentry in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to talk about this week's important stories. The Biden administration is signaling that they will meet with Iranian diplomats regarding the JCPOA. However, Iran has made it clear that they will not renegotiate any of the previously determined parameters of the agreement. Also, Texas is rattled by the tragic circumstances brought about by a freak weather pattern and the State's inability to provide basic services.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. New unemployment numbers are signaling that the economy is on a downward trajectory. Also, millions of jobs are related to industries that may never come back and are in desperate need of retraining, and West Virginians are blasting pro-austerity Senator Joe Manchin for refusing to support an increased minimum wage.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss coronavirus news. The coronavirus pandemic and its related maladies have lowered the life expectancy in America by one year. Also, the vaccine rollout is experiencing some major problems related to weather and the need for special storage conditions, and the Pfizer vaccine may be effective enough with one dose to allow patients to forego the normally required second regiment.

Danny Haiphong, author and contributor to Black Agenda Report, teams up with Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," to discuss news stories of the week. Hundreds of thousands of Haitians are taking to the streets to protest the illegally-extended presidential term of the US-backed dictator Jovenel Moise. Also, they discuss the massive scandal surrounding New York governor Andrew Cuomo, and the tragic circumstances experienced by hundreds of thousands of Texans with no electricity or water.

Dr. Margaret Flowers, pediatrician, health reform activist and co-director at Popular Resistance, and Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, join us to discuss the news. A recent economic study shows that Joe Biden's argument against student debt relief is incorrect. The study shows that "Young adult borrowers in low- and lower-middle-income communities would receive an outsized share of forgiveness in aggregate dollars compared to middle and upper-income communities." Biden has argued that the wealthy who attend elite universities would benefit the most. Also, how will Facebook's move to stop all news content in Australia affect the future of social media?

