19 February 2021
    The Critical Hour

    New York Governor Faces Nixonian Scandal Over COVID Deaths

    The Critical Hour
    The New York State COVID scandal deepens as Governor Andrew Cuomo is embroiled in a bitter battle over his handling of COVID deaths and an apparent cover-up.

    Washington, DC news correspondent Dr. Colin Campbell joins us to discuss the scandal in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing increasing pressure as legislators in his own party move to restrict his power. Meanwhile, Cuomo is taking an authoritarian position as he threatens to retaliate rather than negotiate. Also, the federal government is considering opening a probe into his actions during the spring of 2020.

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss the coronavirus. The Pfizer vaccine is being reconsidered for a second dose as the first dose seems to be highly effective. Also, COVID deaths along with heart attacks, drug overdoses and other pandemic-related illnesses has caused life expectancy to drop a full year in the United States.

    Dr. Emmitt Riley, a political scientist and assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University, joins us to talk about Texas. Texas governor Greg Abbott is facing mounting opposition as the storm-related power outages cause misery for millions. Meanwhile, the loss of power is creating supply chain shortages and food, water, and basic supplies are getting scarce.

    Jim Kavanagh, a writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch and author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss domestic politics. Former President Trump launched a devastating attack on Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, in which he unveiled his plan to primary establishment congressional Republicans. Also, a number of civil libertarian and human rights organizations are pushing President Joe Biden to halt the use of "dangerous" facial recognition technology.

    Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof.com, joins us to discuss US sanctions. The Trump administration created a suite of sanctions that was nicknamed the "sanctions wall," designed to dissuade future presidents from rejoining the Iran nuclear agreement. Will the Biden team bypass the roadblock or use it as an excuse? Also, a New York Times article discusses America's use of sanctions as a basis for statecraft, arguing that "not only does it consistently fail to advance U.S. interests, it actually mitigates Washington's influence, while leaving behind a trail of worsening humanitarian woes."

    Medea Benjamin, the founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss endless wars. In her latest article, Medea and Nicholas Davies argue that "Electing Joe Biden is not enough to ensure a saner and less belligerent foreign policy." They discuss the US war machine from a historical perspective, and in that light, they say that the war machine is just the same monstrous beast under new management. 

    Teri Mattson, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss the Biden administration's complaint that Nicaragua has followed in their footsteps by enacting a "foreign agent registration act" and requiring US-funded NGOs to register. Also, Ecuadorian voters face down a massive coalition of US, OAS, and Columbian operatives working to interfere with their election on behalf of right-wing candidates.

    Marvin Weinbaum, scholar-in-residence and director of the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. The Biden administration and their EU junior partners are indicating that they plan to renege on former President Trump's deal to leave the war-torn nation.  Also, the Taliban is signaling that they are ready to launch a major offensive if their peace deal is abandoned. Will the Afghanistan war fire back up in the near future?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Votre message a été envoyé!
