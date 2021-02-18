Five Million Texans Face Freezing Temperatures With No Heat

Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the Texas power outage. A devastating winter storm has revealed that the Texas power grid is unable to withstand heavy demands. Five million people are in danger as a life-threatening cold looms tonight and they have no power. The Texas governor has blamed the power outage on the Green New Deal and other renewable energy-related projects.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Dr. Tauheed discusses the future of an American economy wherein millions of jobs have disappeared and will never return. The US must deal with millions of people who need retraining, as industries such as travel and leisure may have crashed forever.

Chris Sorensen, author of "Understanding the War Industry," joins us to discuss war profiteering. In his latest article, he argues that Wall Street is the ultimate beneficiary of the military-industrial complex's stranglehold on Congress and that their insider manipulation should be outlawed. Sorenson details the connections between banking and war, and explains how this dangerous relationship turns death into profit.

Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss NATO. The chief of NATO sees a new relationship between the EU and the US with Joe Biden in the driver's seat of Western neoconservative policy. This can be observed in their recent moves to increase the military presence near Russia, stay in Afghanistan, and move to expand NATO's finances. Also, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the US can't meet its responsibilities alone, indicating that he views NATO as a junior partner in a global struggle between good and evil.

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to talk about Iraq. A recent rocket attack in Iraq killed one contractor and wounded a US soldier. The usual neoconservative suspects are blaming Iran and President Biden is mulling a response. A little-known group named Awliya al-Dam took credit for the attack, but it is not yet clear if they were responsible.

Kweku Lamumba, external relations coordinator for KOSSSA, joins us to discuss Haiti. Haiti is experiencing major protests as the people revolt against the US-backed dictator. The protests in Haiti have been largely ignored by the Western press because strongman leader Jovenel Moïse is controlled by Western imperial powers. Mr. Lamumba explains the current situation and why these next few months are critical in determining the future of the impoverished Caribbean nation.

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at TheDuran.com and host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss changing geostrategic relationships in Europe and Asia. Recent comments by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov made it clear that Russia has had enough of the constant bashing and accusations from the EU. This shows that Russia will not unilaterally cut off relations with the EU, but that Lavrov will consider a strategic divorce if they impose further sanctions.

KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss China. We discuss an interesting article about the evolution of the Chinese political model. In 2008, the Chinese took note of the Western financial disaster and determined that they did not want to follow the lead of imperialism cloaked in a democratic veneer. The Chinese deduced that the US system was unworkable, and moved towards a more centralized power with an economy that is openly controlled by the state.

