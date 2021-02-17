Register
13:01 GMT17 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    New York Governor Facing Scrutiny for COVID-19 Deaths in Nursing Homes

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202102171082099629-new-york-governor-facing-scrutiny-for-covid-19-deaths-in-nursing-homes/

    Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is facing additional questions regarding the methods used in accounting for COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes during the spring of 2020.

    Margaret Flowers, a pediatrician, health reform activist and co-director at Popular Resistance, joins us to discuss coronavirus news. Facing significant questions about his actions during the early stages of the pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his administration should have been more transparent in how it counted deaths related to COVID-19 in long-term care homes.

    Jim Kavanagh, a writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch and author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss domestic terrorism legislation. A number of Democrats are pushing for further legislative action on domestic terrorism. The coalition of "blue dog" Democrats argue that “the threat of domestic terrorism has never before been as stark as it is now, in the wake of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.” Civil liberties and human rights groups opposed to the legislation counter that the actions that took place on January 6 were already illegal and that these new laws will likely be used against minority groups with little or no political power. 

    George Koo, a journalist, social activist, international business consultant and chemical engineer, joins us for the latest news about China. The never-ending flow of US sanctions against China may soon turn on the Biden administration as China is eyeing counter-sanctions related to rare earth minerals. Such minerals, which are used in everything from smartphones to warplanes, may be on the line, according to the Financial Times. China's foreign ministry has not answered any questions regarding this possibility to date. 

    Ajamu Baraka, the 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss US sanctions on Latin America. Alena Douhan, the United Nations special rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, visited Venezuela for an investigation on the impact of US sanctions. The diplomat concluded, Washington’s state of national emergency in 2015, and the US’, EU’s and allies’ subsequent sanctions “violates international law,” “the principle of sovereign equality of states,” while also constituting “an intervention in the domestic affairs of Venezuela.”

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the deterioration in relations between Russia and the European Union. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently stated Russia wants to have a strong relationship with the European Union, but the constant bashing and sanctions from the other side are making it nearly impossible to continue with business as usual. He indicated that the never-ending cascade of sanctions and unsubstantiated accusations along with a refusal to cooperate on international investigations are creating an environment in which Russia must act to protect its economic interests.

    Ted Rall, a political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss cancel culture. In his latest article, Chris Hedges states that "elites and their courtiers who trumpet their moral superiority by damning and silencing those who do not linguistically conform to politically-correct speech are the new Jacobins." Hedges goes on to argue that the liberal class, who move to attack people using unacceptable language, lacks the courage to confront the centers of power in the military-industrial complex, Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and the intelligence agencies. 

    Ray McGovern, a former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the latest information on the investigation of the origins of Russiagate. Recent documents released as a result of court orders show that former FBI Director James Comey contradicted his sworn statements to the FISA court. Comey gave written confirmation to the FISA court that the infamous Steele Dossier was verified; however, Comey wrote in a Jan. 12, 2017, email to then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper that "we are not able to sufficiently corroborate the reporting," which was the exact same day that he signed a document headed to the court stating the opposite. Will Comey be held criminally liable or will this be another whitewash?

    Dan Lazare, an investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss the Biden administration's early foreign policy moves. The US government outlet has confirmed the Biden administration is building a new military base in northeastern Syria, as the Syrian government complains that the US is plundering the nation and stealing their oil. The Pentagon is increasing its presence in Syria by sending more troops and fortifying existing bases. Additionally, the Biden team is increasing hostilities towards Iran, backing out of the Afghanistan peace deal, and pledging support for Trump's decision to move the embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Governor Andrew Cuomo, China, Silicon Valley, European Union, Domestic Terrorism, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat, sits on a chair wearing a British Union Jack bow tie ahead of the Downing Street street party, in central London, on 28 April 2011.
    Larry, No.10's 'Chief Mouser', Celebrates 10 Years at Downing Street
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse