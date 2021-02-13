New Biden Pentagon Task Force Headed by Anti-China Hawk

Caleb Maupin, a journalist and political analyst, joins us to talk about this week's important stories. A Pentagon task force has been created to address US policy towards China. Also, a group of administrators from the George W. Bush administration are working to create a new party that divorces their brand of neoliberal conservatism from the Trump wing of the Republican Party.

Dr. Jehan "Gigi" El-Bayoumi, a professor of medicine and the founding director of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences' Rodman Institute, and Dr. Yolandra Hancock, a board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, join us to discuss the latest coronavirus news. Several dangerous COVID-19 variants have been detected in the Washington, DC area, and vaccination sites are opening nationwide as more pandemic hurdles arise. Also, the Russian Sputnik V vaccine is enjoying worldwide success, with Germany considering employing it in their fight against the pandemic.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss economic news for the week. Job openings jumped by 74,000 in December, as state and local governments joined the arts and entertainment industry as one of the hardest-hit sectors. Also, the Biden team is rescinding a Trump administration policy allowing states to impose punitive work requirements on Medicaid recipients - this comes roughly a month before the US Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case specifically addressing this matter.

Dan Lazare, an investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," and Dan Kovalik, a labor and human rights lawyer, professor and author, come together to discuss foreign policy. US President Joe Biden is continuing former President Donald Trump's foreign policies in the Middle East and China, opting to institute more hawkish tendencies in some regions of the world. Also, online censorship increases as Facebook hires former NATO press officer Ben Nimmo as their intelligence chief. Lastly, the Biden administration has announced they will be continuing to pursue the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and expand domestic terrorism laws.

Dr. Clarence Lusane, an author, activist and political science professor at Howard University, and Gary Flowers, a radio talk show host and public policy analyst, join us to talk about domestic politics. House Democrats have concluded impeachment procedures knowing there is virtually no chance of a conviction. Also, the Republican Party is facing major fissures in its political coalition as establishment GOP members consider starting a new party as polls show 70% of the rank-and-file politicians would join a new party started by former President Donald Trump.

